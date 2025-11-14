Kai Trump's LPGA debut: Will she make the 36-hole cut at The ANNIKA?

Kai Trump finished last after Round 1 of the LPGA Tour's The ANNIKA event at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida on Thursday. Playing on a sponsor exemption at the event, the 18-year-old amateur signed for a 13-over 83 in the first round. She currently sits in the 108th place on The ANNIKA's leaderboard and will most likely not make it to 36-hole cut. Kai Trump talks to media after the first round of The ANNIKA golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Wednesday's outing in Florida, the 18-year-old's first venture into professional golf, did not turn out as spectacular as she may have hoped. Starting off as the No. 10 on the leaderboard, she started Round 1 with two straight bogeys.

However, speaking to the media after Round 1, Donald Trump's granddaughter admitted that she was nervous as she took the first shot. "I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there. I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots," she said.

"And obviously being my first LPGA event, now I kind of know how it goes. I felt like a little out of order in the beginning but I kind of got it going afterwards."

However, given that it was the University of Miami commit's first outing in professional golf, it was not too bad.

A pair of pars she hit, including a 16th-round up-and-down to save par, impressed overserves. But other than that, it was not too impressive for her. She had four pairs of bogeys, including two double bogeys.

Also read: Donald Trump plans to attend Davos next year in boost to Switzerland

How Can Kai Trump Make The 36-Hole Cut?

Being placed 108th in the leaderboard at The ANNIKA, it is almost impossible for Kai Trump to make the 36-hole cut. In Round 2, she would need to have an extremely high score- in the range of 65-70. Additionally, those above her in the leaderboard will have to perform exceptionally poorly.

However, even if she doesn't make it, all eyes will be on her as she prepares to take her shots again Friday.