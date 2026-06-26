Kamala Harris ‘curse’ caused US to lose FIFA World Cup against Turkey: Bizarre claims made as ex-VP's photo goes viral

The US and Turkey had a thrilling showdown in the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match with the co-host nation being beaten 3-2 thanks to a last gasp winner from Kaan Ayhan.

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was bizarrely blamed after the US lost to Turkey in the Group D FIFA World Cup game. (Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Notably, the US will still move on to the round of 32 as they have topped Group D and will face Bosnia-Herzegovina next. Meanwhile, Turkey was already out of the tournament even before the game against the USA, after back to back losses against Australia and Paraguay. In World Cup football (soccer) an elimination at this level means a team still has to play all the matches in the group stage, which is why Turkey had to face Mauricio Pochettino's side despite having no hopes of further progress in the FIFA World Cup.

Also Read | World Cup 2026: There’s something about the Dutch

Despite the US' qualification a foregone conclusion, the defeat has left many fans unhappy and they have bizarrely blamed former Vice President Kamala Harris for the loss. It appears to have begun with a New York Post article which noted that Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff had posted a photo with the caption ‘Goal!’ just before Turkey netted a second, and took a lead in the game.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Though the Post article went on to mention this was a ‘decisive’ Group D contest, the outcome of the match would not have altered anything as the US was guaranteed a spot in the knockoffs, having beaten both Paraguay and Australia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though the Post article went on to mention this was a ‘decisive’ Group D contest, the outcome of the match would not have altered anything as the US was guaranteed a spot in the knockoffs, having beaten both Paraguay and Australia. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Nonetheless, it led to many of the US team's supporters to blame Kamala Harris. “KAMALA CURSE!!!,” one commented, sharing the Post article.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kamala Harris bizarrely blamed for US loss to Turkey

Several others joined in, placing the blame on the Democratic Party member. “No wonder the US lost! Kamala Harris is bad luck! Who let her attend the game? Where is the outrage?,” one commented. Another said “That’s why! USA lost tonight because @KamalaHarris was in attendance. She curse the team. Is this how we do it?”.

Yet another added “Kamala Harris shows up in the United States losers. Not a coincidence.” Further, one person chipped in “I can't believe Kamala Harris caused the USMNT to lose tonight!!!”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Similar reactions were seen from others, with one saying “Kamala Harris causes team USA to lose 3-2 in final group stage game! Everything Kamala touches turns to…”, following it with a poop emoticon.

Even Russian state-owned media RT posted “TEAM USA goes down 2-1 and then loses 3-2 after KAMALA took this PIC and posted up at World Cup. New US curse?”.

Notably, footballers and football fans are notoriously superstitious. Meanwhile, one noted that the loss had little to do with Harris and more to do with the coach's decision to rotate the squad. “USA played with their B team. Many of their best were benched,” they remarked.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Given that the US is already progressing, it would make sense for Pochettino to rest some of his key players for the later games which will determine the outcome of their World Cup campaign. Thus, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Sergiño Dest were all rested, and yet the US managed to put up a great performance as Pochettino's side goes marching on.