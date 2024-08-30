Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's first TV interview: 6 key takeaways

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris gave the best account of how she has modified some of her stances on such issues like fracking and immigration and argued that her “values have not changed” but the role as the vice president has helped her to see the issues from a different angle. Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz,enjoy music by members of the marching band at Liberty County High School in Hinesville, Georgia, August 28, 2024, as they travel across Georgia for a 2-day campaign bus tour. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

For the first time in a televised interview with CNN since her Democratic nomination, Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, provided insights into their campaign and key positions as the 2024 presidential race heats up.

Here are some major takeaways from Harris and Walz's interview:

1. Biden’s policy shift-

One of the key discussions revolved around Harris’s evolving stance on certain policies since her first presidential run in 2019. Harris was questioned about her previous opposition to “fracking” and her current position, which supports it. She clarified that while her “values have not changed”, her understanding of the complexities involved in climate policy has grown. “As vice president, I did not ban fracking. As president, I will not ban fracking,” Harris stated.

She pointed to the Biden administration's efforts under the Inflation Reduction Act, which has expanded fracking while also advancing clean energy initiatives.

“I have not changed that position, nor will I going forward. My values have not changed. I believe it is very important that we take seriously what we must do to guard against what is a clear crisis in terms of the climate,” Harris said.

“What I have seen is that we can grow and we can increase a thriving clean energy economy without banning fracking.”

2. Stand on arms sale to Israel

The interview also touched upon the delicate issue of US arms sales to Israel. Harris was asked whether she would continue the current administration’s policy of supporting Israel’s defense needs through arms sales. While she did not commit to a specific course of action.

“We have to get a deal done. This war must end, and we must get a deal that is about getting the hostages out,” she said.

3. Trump’s take on her ‘racial’ identity

During the interview, Harris was also asked to respond to former President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks about her racial identity. Last month, Trump suggested that Harris had “turned Black” for political purposes. Harris chose not to engage with Trump’s comments, calling them part of his “same old tired playbook.” When pressed for more, she simply responded, “Next question, please.”

4. Harris' no commitment on Day 1 plans

Another notable moment came when Harris was asked about her plans for the first day in office if she were to be elected president. Harris declined to outline specific Day 1 actions, stating, “We have 68 days to go in this election, so I’m not putting the cart before the horse.” This non-committal response could be interpreted as a strategy to avoid making promises that could later become political liabilities or as a sign that the campaign is still formulating its priorities.

Harris did, however, reiterate her commitment to pushing forward with the Biden administration’s broader agenda, including infrastructure development, healthcare reform, and climate action.

5. Walz on owning mistakes

Governor Walz was also asked about previous false claims he made, including an instance where he referred to carrying “weapons of war” during his military service, despite never having served in a combat zone. Walz acknowledged his mistake, attributing it to a slip of the tongue and said “I certainly own my mistakes when I make them.”

“I won’t apologize for speaking passionately, whether it’s guns in schools or protection of reproductive rights. The contrast could not be clearer … I think most Americans get it.”

6. Harris' stand on Biden's mental illness

The VP described Joe Biden as “extraordinarily strong” even after his shaky performance in the CNN debate against Trump.

She lauded, “He has the intelligence, the commitment and the judgment and disposition that I think the American people rightly deserve in their president.”

Harris framed the 2024 presidential race as an opportunity to move past the divisive politics of the Trump era. She spoke of the need to “lift up” Americans rather than focusing on who can be “beat down”.