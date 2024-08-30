Why exactly Kamala Harris repeated 3 times, ‘My values have not changed’ in her first TV interview

Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris claimed her “values have not changed” while dealing with several policy issues during her first televised interview since becoming the Democratic nominee. US Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, US, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Speaking with CNN anchor Dana Bash, Harris emphasized that while her policy positions have evolved, her core “values have not changed”.

This interview, set to air in full at 9 p.m., marks Harris' first major public appearance since President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race on July 21.

Harris was trying to defend her policy flip-flops while citing…

When CNN Bash asked Harris, “Generally speaking, how should voters look at some of the changes that you've made?…Is it because you have more experience now, and you've learned more about the information? Is it because you were running for president in a Democratic primary? And should they feel comfortable and confident that what you're saying now is going to be your policy moving forward?” the VP firmly stated, “I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed.”

“I have always believed and — I’ve worked on it — that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time,” Harris explained.

She pointed out, “We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act. We have set goals for the United States of America and by extension the globe around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as an example,” and stressed, “That value has not changed.”

On the issue of immigration, Harris was clear that her commitment to securing the U.S. border remains steadfast. She noted, “I spent two terms as the attorney general of California prosecuting transnational criminal organizations, violations of American laws regarding the passage, illegal passage, of guns, drugs and human beings across our border.” She reiterated, “My values have not changed. So that is the reality of it.”

Harris appeared in the interview alongside her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in Savannah, Georgia.