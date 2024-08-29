Barack Obama's cheeky post on Kamala Harris' ‘tan suit’ goes viral as he marks 10 years of his infamous fashion scandal

Former US President Barack Obama commemorated the tenth anniversary of his historic fashion scandal by applauding the newest tan suit wearer on the street. Barack Obama hailed Kamala Harris for her outfit and amazing look at the recent Democratic National Convention (DNC).

“How it started. How it's going,” the former president wrote on X, alongside photos of himself and Vice President Kamala Harris sporting tan suits.

“Ten years later, and it’s still a good look!” Obama added and shared a link to a voter registration site.

Harris, who won the candidature for Democratic presidential nominee after Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race, nailed the look at the recent Democratic National Convention (DNC), which some felt was a dig at Republicans who freaked out when Obama did so during his presidency.

During the DNC, both Michelle Obama and Barack Obama lauded Harris as the “most qualified candidate in history to become the president”, asserting that she understood what made America great and intimated that former President Donald Trump could be seeking for one of those black jobs.

On August 28, 2014, Obama attended a White House news briefing dressed in tan. Republican critics argued it reflected a “lack of seriousness,” despite the fact that several previous presidents have donned that colour.

A copy of Harris' suit is advertised on Chloé's website under the shade “coconut brown”, which may be a suitable homage to her meme-inspiring “coconut tree” statement.

Internet reacts to Obama's post

Meanwhile, netizens were prompt to react on the former president's post, which as gone viral on X with over 45 million views.

One X user wrote, “Absolutely! That's a great transformation. Proud to see the progress over the years. Keep up the great work! #IWillVote,” while another fan wrote “beautiful”.

Meanwhile, several Harris' critics seemed upset with the post, with co-owner of Trending Politics Collin Rugg writing, “Same outfit as Obama. Much lower IQ than Obama.”

“You guys ever wanna talk business or just outfits and vibe?” another user asked.

“You look good 10 years later and Humanity is grateful for your work!” a third user reacted, adding, “However , Kamala - and the current totalitarian plan for America is disastrous .”