Kamala Harris' hubby Emhoff's ‘ugly side’ revealed in new bombshell allegations: ‘Forcefully slapped ex-girlfriend for…’

Days after Kamala Harris received a warning by former State Secretary Hillary Clinton about shocking October surprise, a bombshell report has revealed the US VP's husband assaulted his ex-girlfriend in France. Citing three friends of the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's former girlfriend, Daily Mail reported that he allegedly struck her in the face so forcefully that she whirled around.(AFP)

Citing three friends of the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's former girlfriend, Daily Mail reported that he allegedly struck her in the face so forcefully that she whirled around. The incident occurred when the woman was standing in a valet queue late at night following the May 2012 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Daily Mail has not revealed the identity of the woman, who is now a successful New York attorney, and named her under the alias “Jane.”

Her friend claimed that the woman called him right after the incident and told him about the alleged assault while crying in a cab.

“It was hard to hear her because she was sobbing,” he said. “She told me she was with a guy and he hit her. It was very clear what she was telling me. She said she was with a guy, her date, she was at the Cannes Film Festival, and he hit her. She was in the car with the guy at the time,” the friend said, adding that he did not know whether to call the French police.

When Jane was speaking to a valet guy, the friend said, “Doug apparently thought that she was flirting” with him and “slapped her in the face.”

Jane dated Doug Emhoff for three months

According to a second friend, Jane was in a three-month relationship with Emhoff and she informed her about the alleged assault.

“She said he turned her around by her right shoulder, and she was completely caught off guard. He hauled up and slapped her so hard she spun around. She said she was in utter shock,” he stated.

Jane became “so furious” according to her friend that she slapped Emhoff on one side and then on the other cheek.

The friends said that as Jane tried to leave the event following the alleged assault, Emhoff forced his way into the cab with her.

Also Read: Kamala Harris blasted for ‘staging’ Hurricane Helene briefing photo: ‘Your earphones aren’t even plugged in’

Jane witnessed Dough Emhoff's “ugly side” first time

According to a third acquaintance, who spoke with the outlet, Jane initially revealed in 2014 that she had dated Emhoff. She then went on to detail the full extent of his alleged abuse in 2018, when then-senator Harris made headlines for questioning Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh about sexual assault claims during a senate hearing. “This was the first time she saw his ugly side.”

The friend, who wanted not to be identified out of concern for Emhoff's vengeance, provided with his and Jane photos from 2012 to the outlet as well as other records and correspondence supporting the story.

The stunning allegations come months after it was revealed that Emhoff had cheated on his first wife and the mother of his two children by allegedly impregnating his daughter's nanny, who was also her grade school teacher.

Later, Emhoff acknowledged having an affair with Najen Naylor, the nanny and instructor.

According to all three of Jane's friends, she also informed them of an unsettling purported episode from her time with the Second Gentleman, in which Emhoff casually acknowledged that she had impregnated Naylor.