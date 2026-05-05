‘Kamikaze dolphins’: 5 things to know as US reacts to bombshell Iran waters report: ‘Like sharks with laser beams’

A Pentagon briefing regarding Iran took an unusual turn on Tuesday when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had to refute an assertion that Iran has trained marine mammals to carry out suicide attacks against US forces and commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Pete Hegseth speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon on May 05, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. Tensions remain high in the Strait of Hormuz as the U.S. and Iran traded shots on Monday after Trump said the U.S. military would open the strait for shipping,(Getty Images via AFP)

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The question arises in light of reports indicating that Iran may consider using dolphins equipped with mines to target U.S. naval vessels and submarines. This proposal was initially reported by The Wall Street Journal last week and has since been reiterated on Fox News as well as by The New York Post.

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‘Kamikaze dolphins’: Here's what US has said

During a press briefing at the Pentagon, alongside General Dan Caine, the Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Hegseth was inquired about the “reports of kamikaze dolphins” that have surfaced in various news outlets following Iran's assertion that it could deploy previously unutilized weapons in the ongoing conflict. The BBC reported in 2000 that Iran acquired trained killer dolphins from the Soviet navy, which were specifically prepared to assault warships. The dolphins were allegedly able to differentiate between foreign and Soviet submarines based on the sound produced by their propellers, as per the report. “I can’t confirm or deny whether we have kamikaze dolphins, but I can confirm they [Iran] don’t,” Hegseth stated. Caine then interjected to express that he had not heard about the concept of kamikaze dolphins and humorously remarked “like sharks with laser beams,” in a nod to the 1997 movie Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, where Mike Myers’ character Dr. Evil laments his inability to obtain “sharks with frickin’ laser beams on their heads”, ultimately having to resort to laser-equipped “mutant sea bass” to carry out his plans against the film’s hero due to the fact that sharks were listed as an endangered species. The Defense Secretary then remarked, “That’s what it is.”

US launches operation to reopen Strait of Hormuz

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{{^usCountry}} The press conference was held following the launch of an initiative by US forces to assist commercial vessels in navigating the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, with the first two ships, both American-flagged merchant vessels, passing through without incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The press conference was held following the launch of an initiative by US forces to assist commercial vessels in navigating the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, with the first two ships, both American-flagged merchant vessels, passing through without incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Caine stated that the safety corridor in this crucial waterway for oil and gas transportation includes guided-missile destroyers, over 100 aircraft, and 15,000 service personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Caine stated that the safety corridor in this crucial waterway for oil and gas transportation includes guided-missile destroyers, over 100 aircraft, and 15,000 service personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hegseth mentioned that the forces favor a peaceful approach to "guide" the more than 22,500 mariners stranded on over 1,550 vessels in the Persian Gulf, but are prepared to adapt if circumstances change. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hegseth mentioned that the forces favor a peaceful approach to "guide" the more than 22,500 mariners stranded on over 1,550 vessels in the Persian Gulf, but are prepared to adapt if circumstances change. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is a temporary mission for us,” Hegseth stated. “We expect the world to step up.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is a temporary mission for us,” Hegseth stated. “We expect the world to step up.” {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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