Where is KC-135 tanker? US flying gas station reportedly goes missing over Qatar: ‘7700 distress signal issued’

A Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, serving as an airborne refueling station for US military aircraft, transmitted a "7700" distress signal, indicating an in-flight emergency while traversing the Persian Gulf near Iran amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, as per Flightradar24 data and Tasnim News Agency. A KC-135 Stratotanker signaled a distress call while operating near Iran, but no confirmation of an emergency has been provided by US military officials. (AFP)

However, CENTCOM or Pentagon has not given a statement on confirmation of any KC-135 crash, loss, or emergency over Qatar or the Strait of Hormuz today.

Moreover, radar drops and 7700 squawks are common there from heavy GPS/electronic jamming amid regional tensions—doesn't mean a crash.

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Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker departed from Al Dhafra Air Base The American aircraft departed from Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before its signals were lost over Qatar.

The aircraft was reportedly engaged in operations over the Middle East to support ongoing military efforts.

Flight tracking data states that the plane flew in a circular pattern for a period before commencing its descent for landing. The precise cause of the emergency remains unknown, and there has been no official confirmation linking the incident to any hostile actions.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported on the aircraft's disappearance, referencing data from Flightradar24. No statements have been issued by Iran suggesting its involvement in the emergency of the US military aircraft.