Kansas City highway shootings: One dead, four injured after attacks on motorists; 5 key things to know

A series of shootings targeting motorists across highways and roadways in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one person dead and four others injured. This has prompted a homicide investigation and an hours-long police standoff with a suspect in nearby Independence.

Police said all four victims were taken to hospitals. (Unsplash/ Representational)

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Authorities believe the incidents, which unfolded within about 30 minutes on Tuesday evening, are connected and involve a single person of interest. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the attacks.

Here's what we know so far.

1. Four motorists were shot while driving

According to Kansas City police, officers were notified of four shooting victims between 6 pm and 6:30 pm Tuesday. KSHB 41 reported that the victims were driving eastbound on highways or roadways when one or more shots were fired into their vehicles.

The shootings were reported near Interstate 670 and Wyoming Street, Interstate 70 and Paseo Boulevard, Interstate 70 and Prospect Avenue, and Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue.

Police said all four victims were taken to hospitals. Three are adults and one is a juvenile. The teen is in stable condition, two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries and another adult remains in life-threatening condition.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Fatal crash is now being treated as a homicide {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Fatal crash is now being treated as a homicide {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have linked a deadly crash at Truman Road and Bennington Avenue to the string of shootings. According to the Kansas City Star, officers initially responded to what appeared to be a serious traffic collision involving a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have linked a deadly crash at Truman Road and Bennington Avenue to the string of shootings. According to the Kansas City Star, officers initially responded to what appeared to be a serious traffic collision involving a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole. {{/usCountry}}

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The driver was transported to a hospital, where he later died. While treating him, medical personnel discovered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, leading investigators to open a homicide case.

Kansas City Police spokesperson Capt. Jake Becchina said detectives are trying to determine whether the fatal shooting and crash are connected to the four other attacks.

"Detectives are hopeful to hear from or speak to someone who witnessed the crash or has any information about what led up to the crash," Becchina said in a news release.

3. Police say all five incidents may be connected

Investigators believe the fatal shooting and the four roadway attacks are linked.

According to KSHB 41, detectives believe the shootings occurred in close geographic succession and are connected to one person of interest.

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Police have not publicly disclosed a possible motive and continue to investigate whether the victims were randomly targeted or selected for another reason.

4. Suspect remains at the center of Independence standoff

Police tracked the person of interest to a home in Independence, Missouri, where an overnight standoff began.

KSHB 41 reported that the house caught fire during the incident and sustained significant damage. The station also reported that five dogs inside the residence died in the blaze.

Kansas City Police later assumed control of the scene, which remained under investigation as authorities worked to resolve the situation.

5. Investigation remains ongoing

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or announced any criminal charges.

Detectives continue to determine the precise sequence of events, establish where each shooting occurred and identify what may have led to the attacks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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