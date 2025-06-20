Karen Read supporters use a hand gesture after her verdict: What does it mean?

Supporters of Karen Read, the Massachusetts woman charged in the high-profile death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, have adopted a distinctive and silent hand gesture to show their solidarity. Widely seen at rallies and outside the courthouse, the gesture has sparked curiosity, but its meaning is both simple and symbolic. Here’s what it represents. Karen Read's trial has seen supporters using an ASL gesture for 'I love you' to show solidarity. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)(AP)

What is the meaning of Karen Read supporters’ hand gesture?

The gesture adopted by Karen Read’s supporters is the American Sign Language sign for “I love you”—a subtle but deeply meaningful expression of solidarity. Her attorneys specifically requested that the crowd, often dressed in pink to show their allegiance, use the silent gesture instead of vocal cheers or chants while entering and exiting the courthouse. The aim was to maintain decorum and avoid disrupting the legal proceedings, as reported by The New York Post.

When Read emerged from court with only a drunk driving conviction, her supporters responded with a wave of raised hands forming the “I love you” sign. Read and her attorneys, visibly moved, returned the gesture, signaling mutual gratitude and reinforcing the close bond between her and the crowd that had stood by her throughout the case.

Karen Read’s father talks about her fan base

Karen Read’s father, William Read, spoke about the overwhelming support his daughter received as her case evolved into a highly publicized New England crime drama. According to CBS, he said, “All of these folks here, hundreds and hundreds of supporters. It’s all about fighting back. It’s about the corruption that has put us in this position.”

On Wednesday, Read was acquitted of the second-degree murder charge that had placed her at the center of a gripping and controversial case. Prosecutors had alleged that she struck her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him to die in a snowstorm outside a suburban house party in 2022.