What is Adrian Peterson’s net worth? NFL legend's poker night fight video surfaces

NFL legend Adrian Peterson was caught on camera exchanging blows with another player following a dispute over a poker hand. The fistfight occurred on May 27 during a poker night at JokerStars, a social club in Houston, Texas. The video shows the former Minnesota Vikings running back and the other player trading punches, even as a man tried to break up the fight. TMZ reported that both men had visible bloody wounds after being separated. Adrian Peterson got into a fistfight during a poker night.(AP)

Speaking to TMZ, Peterson explained that the altercation stemmed from a disagreement between him and a friend at the gaming table. “One thing led to another,” he said. He acknowledged alcohol was involved but denied it caused the fight.

"Me and the guy, we're cool," Peterson told TMZ. "We've known each other. It was literally like a brother situation. We agreed to disagree, we had our words, and we threw blows -- and that was it."

He said he and his friend eventually reconciled.

"I felt really bad," Peterson said. “It's a situation where I kind of regret it.”

Also Read: NBA Finals 2025: Indiana Pacers or Oklahoma City Thunder, who has advantage in Game 6?

Video

Also Read: CJ Mosley retires: All about NFL star's wife Thelma Mosley, kids and net worth

Adrian Peterson Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 40-year-old former running back has an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2025. Peterson built his fortune during a decade-long NFL career from 2007 to 2017. Drafted 7th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft, Adrian Peterson earned approximately $102 million in salary throughout his career, Yahoo Finance reported. Beyond the field, Peterson earned from endorsement deals with major brands like Nike and Wheaties. He has also invested in several business ventures, including a stake in sports training academies.