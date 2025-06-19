CJ Mosley retires: All about NFL star's wife Thelma Mosley, kids and net worth

CJ Mosley is officially hanging up his cleats. The veteran linebacker and five-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement on Thursday morning with a heartfelt Instagram video, which he also shared on X. In the video, Mosley reflected on the highs and milestones of his football journey, ending with the message: “Now it’s time to start a new chapter with new dreams.” CJ Mosley announces retirement after a successful NFL career, reflecting on his journey and family life.(mosley32rtr/Instagram)

Who is CJ Mosley’s wife?

Born in Theodore, Alabama, Mosley displayed a natural talent for sports from an early age, with football quickly emerging as his standout skill. He attended Theodore High School, where he became a star on the field and drew national attention for his athleticism and leadership. His success at the high school level led him to commit to the University of Alabama.

Mosley is married to his longtime partner, Thelma Mosley. The couple shares a close and supportive relationship, occasionally offering fans a glimpse into their family life through social media. Together, they are parents to two children and place a strong emphasis on keeping family at the center of their lives. Despite his public career, Mosley has largely kept his personal life private, choosing to focus on his loved ones away from the spotlight, as reported by mabumbe.

What is CJ Mosley’s net worth?

Mosley’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million, according to mabumbe. wealth has been built through a combination of NFL contracts, endorsements, and smart investments. A major highlight was his five-year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets in 2019, which significantly boosted his financial standing.

Beyond football, Mosley has invested in real estate, including a luxury home, and owns a collection of high-end cars, further adding to his portfolio. He also used his fortune for causes that he found meaningful, including charitable work and community involvement.