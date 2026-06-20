Karmelo Anthony-Austin Metcalf trial: Chilling new video shows blow-by-blow account of stabbing in Frisco - watch

A Collin County judge on Friday night released evidence from the Karmelo Anthony murder trial, including police body camera footage of Anthony's arrest. The evidence, shown to jurors during the trial, was released after Anthony was found guilty of murder in the April 2025 killing, which took place during a track meet in Frisco, Texas.

Newly released surveillance and body-camera footage from the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf shows the brief confrontation that ended in a murder.(Collin County, x/AMetcal)

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Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in jail on Tuesday, June 9, after being convicted of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet the previous year.

The conviction has since been contested by Anthony and his attorneys. After being taken to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Anthony was sent to his assigned facility, the Pack facility, which is located close to Navasota.

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What does the body cam footage show?

Authorities also released body-camera footage recorded shortly after the stabbing. The video shows officers taking Anthony into custody.

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{{^usCountry}} "He put his hands on me," Anthony can be heard telling Officer Eduardo Cortez in an upset tone. "He put his hand on me, even though I told him not to," he said as the cops led him to a squad car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He put his hands on me," Anthony can be heard telling Officer Eduardo Cortez in an upset tone. "He put his hand on me, even though I told him not to," he said as the cops led him to a squad car. {{/usCountry}}

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According to footage shown in court, Anthony identified himself as the stabber to officers at the scene.

When Officer Cortez refers to Anthony as the accused suspect in Austin Metcalf's murder, Anthony can be heard saying, "I'm not alleged, sir, I did it," in the alleged body camera footage captured by an assisting officer.

Prosecutors highlighted statements made during the immediate aftermath as part of their case. Defense attorneys argued that Anthony acted in self-defense after a confrontation with Metcalf.

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Surveillance footage captures a brief encounter

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The newly public video is grainy and filmed from across the athletic field. The footage shows a few students gathered in the area before a brief physical confrontation occurs. Moments later, Anthony is seen running away from the area.

The 15-minute footage shows Metcalf entering the stadium with his friends in the beginning. At the end, Karmelo Anthony is seen being led away by police after being taken into custody.

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Metcalf and his friends could be seen approaching the tent where the deadly stabbing took place at the 7-minute 58-second mark in the stadium's security camera footage.

The physical confrontation lasted for a few seconds. After the stabbing, Anthony can be seen fleeing the stadium and the tent later in the same video.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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