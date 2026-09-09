Karmelo Anthony pictured with guns: 5 shocking details from trial documents on alleged threats, violence and weapons

Newly released court documents offer a closer look at evidence prosecutors sought to introduce in the case of Karmelo Anthony, who was convicted last week of fatally stabbing Texas teenager Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Karmelo Anthony gun photos emerge: Shocking details from trial documents. (X/@IAmyLeigh)

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A 75-page filing obtained by Fox News details alleged threats, weapons-related messages, assaults and other conduct prosecutors sought to use at trial. The filing includes photographs and videos that appear to show Anthony with firearms, as well as text messages attributed to him.

The filing is a record of prosecutors’ allegations, not a judicial finding that all of the alleged incidents occurred. It also cautions that some screenshots show only portions of conversations.

Here are five key details from the documents.

1. Photo appears to show Anthony holding a gun

A photograph cited in the court filing appears to show Anthony holding what looks like a firearm while posing with a group in May 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} Another video, dated November 13, 2024, allegedly showed Anthony holding what appears to be a firearm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video, dated November 13, 2024, allegedly showed Anthony holding what appears to be a firearm. {{/usCountry}}

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The documents also reference a separate video from January 4, 2025, which prosecutors said showed Anthony aiming what appears to be a firearm toward a home before running away.

2. Prosecutors cited threats involving guns

The filing includes several messages prosecutors attributed to Anthony that allegedly involved threats of violence.

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On May 17, 2024, Anthony allegedly texted that he was going to shoot a woman. On June 10, prosecutors said he threatened his girlfriend, asking how many bullets she wanted “coming out of ur chest.”

The filing also cites messages from September 2024 that allegedly included references to a “gun to the head.”

3. He allegedly discussed buying a firearm and extended magazine

The filing says Anthony discussed purchasing a firearm and an extended magazine in a February 19, 2025, text exchange with Anthony Mendoza.

A separate conversation on February 26 allegedly involved a discussion about carrying a firearm.

These exchanges were among the evidence prosecutors identified in their notice of extraneous offenses.

4. Messages allegedly described losing control when angry

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In a December 2023 exchange with his girlfriend, Anthony allegedly wrote several messages describing what happened when he became angry.

According to the filing, he wrote: “When I get mad i see red,” “When I get mad i blackout” and “When I get mad i cant control myself.”

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The same exchange allegedly included a description of an earlier confrontation in which Anthony said he and others went after someone who had posted about his cousin.

5. The filing details alleged conduct beyond the track-meet killing

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The prosecutors’ notice goes beyond firearms and alleged threats, citing alleged assaults, robbery discussions, fighting and other messages dating back to Anthony’s school years.

It also says Anthony was suspended for fighting in February 2025. By March, prosecutors alleged that messages to his girlfriend had become increasingly threatening and cited an alleged March 14 assault.

Anthony was ultimately convicted in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf during a track meet in Frisco, Texas. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison and has appealed the conviction.