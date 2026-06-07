Karmelo Anthony trial update: Shocking details revealed about Austin Metcalf's stab wound, ‘Family left the room…’

Independent journalist Breanna Morello has revealed shocking details about Austin Metcalf’s murder, detailing what the medical examiner said about the wound to his chest. Karmelo Anthony’s trial was underway until Texas prosecutors rested their case Saturday, June 6.

A courtroom sketch, provided by Pat Lopez shows Karmelo Anthony, center, at the defense table, the jury on the left and the presiding judge on the right, on Thursday, June 4, 2026, in McKinney, Texas, during the trial of a teen accused of fatally stabbing another during a track meet in suburban Dallas last year. (Pat Lopez via AP)(AP)

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Anthony pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf. He claimed he stabbed 17-year-old Metcalf to death in self-defense.

Read More | Austin Metcalf’s twin brother Hunter accepts posthumous diploma at emotional graduation ceremony: Watch

“The medical examiner, Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, just testified.” Morello wrote on X. “The medical examiner testifies that Austin was stabbed once in the chest. The stabbing pieced a portion of his heart and the bone on his center of the chest.”

She added, “The knife went completely through Austin’s heart wall. The prosecutors were trying to show a photo of the autopsy. They walked the photo to the defense. Karmelo looked away. According to the Daily Mail, one female juror was “covering her mouth” when she saw Austin’s heart. Both Austin Metcalf’s parents and some of his family left the room to avoid hearing the details. Karmelo Anthony’s mother also walked out.”

The murder case

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{{^usCountry}} Anthony is accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony is accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The confrontation happened after Metcalf told Anthony to leave while he was sitting under Memorial High School’s team tent. According to NBC DFW, witnesses told investigators that Anthony allegedly warned, “touch me and see what happens,” while reaching inside his bag. Anthony allegedly pulled out a black knife from the backpack and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Metcalf died in his twin brother’s arms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The confrontation happened after Metcalf told Anthony to leave while he was sitting under Memorial High School’s team tent. According to NBC DFW, witnesses told investigators that Anthony allegedly warned, “touch me and see what happens,” while reaching inside his bag. Anthony allegedly pulled out a black knife from the backpack and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Metcalf died in his twin brother’s arms. {{/usCountry}}

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If convicted, Anthony could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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