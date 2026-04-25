Karoline Leavitt's maternity leave: Will Trump replace her as White House press secretary? What we know

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is set to take maternity leave as she prepares to give birth to her baby girl next week, raising questions about who will step in to handle press briefings during her absence.

Leavitt’s maternity leave comes during a busy stretch for the administration.(AFP, Reuters)

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According to Dasha Burns of Politico, the White House has confirmed Leavitt’s temporary exit but has not named a permanent replacement.

Instead, officials are expected to rotate responsibilities among senior members of the administration. This flexible approach means multiple figures could take turns addressing the media rather than a single stand-in assuming the role.

Could Trump step in?

Among the names floated to fill the gap are Vice President JD Vance, Cabinet officials, and even President Donald Trump himself.

While it remains unclear how frequently Trump might appear at the press podium, reports suggest he could directly address reporters during this period, alongside other top officials.

The White House communications office will continue to operate under communications director Steven Cheung, supported by Leavitt’s team.

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{{^usCountry}} Leavitt’s maternity leave comes during a busy stretch for the administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leavitt’s maternity leave comes during a busy stretch for the administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In recent remarks, she appeared to draw a line between her role and political strategy. “That’s a question that’s political by nature. As you know, I’m not part of the president’s political team anymore,” she told reporters, adding, “I do sit here at the White House as a government employee.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In recent remarks, she appeared to draw a line between her role and political strategy. “That’s a question that’s political by nature. As you know, I’m not part of the president’s political team anymore,” she told reporters, adding, “I do sit here at the White House as a government employee.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also mentioned the president’s packed schedule, saying, “Look, the president has a lot on his plate.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also mentioned the president’s packed schedule, saying, “Look, the president has a lot on his plate.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump health update: Medical expert hints at this condition as video appears to show POTUS fall asleep at meeting What happens next? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump health update: Medical expert hints at this condition as video appears to show POTUS fall asleep at meeting What happens next? {{/usCountry}}

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For now, the White House appears to be opting for a shared approach, with multiple senior figures stepping in as needed rather than appointing an interim press secretary.

Leavitt’s departure is expected to be temporary, with her return anticipated after maternity leave. Until then, the administration’s ability to maintain consistent communication will depend on how effectively it manages a rotating lineup at the podium.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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