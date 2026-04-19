Trump’s White House ballroom plan with bomb shelters, ‘top secret’ features raise eyebrows

A proposal by Donald Trump to build a new ballroom at the White House has drawn attention after he revealed plans for extensive security and military-style features within the structure. Trump shared details of the project on Truth Social while criticising a court ruling that has halted construction. Cranes being used to construct the new White House ballroom are seen around the White House, April 4, in Washington. (AP)

He described the ballroom as a long-overdue addition, claiming US presidents have wanted such a space for more than 150 years.

‘Top secret’ and military-grade features In his post, Trump outlined a series of high-security elements he said would be part of the ballroom complex. These include “bomb shelters, a state of the art hospital and medical facilities” and “top secret military installations.”

He also listed “protective missile resistant steel,” “drone proof ceilings,” and “bullet, ballistic, and blast proof glass,” arguing such measures are necessary to ensure the safety of future presidents and world leaders during major events.

Without these upgrades, Trump claimed, the White House would lack a “safe and secure large scale meeting place” for inaugurations and global summits.

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