Kash Patel sues Atlantic for $250 million: 5 things to know about 19-page suit

FBI Director Kash Patel initiated a lawsuit against The Atlantic magazine, seeking $250 million in damages for defamation stemming from an article that claims he has a problem with alcohol.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at the Rx and Illicit drug Summit, Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Nashville(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Over the weekend, Patel had promised to take legal action against The Atlantic regarding the article that was released on Friday, which bore the title "Kash Patel’s Erratic Behavior Could Cost Him His Job."

“The FBI director has alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences,” the article’s subhead says.

Also Read: Trump tariff refunds: Are you eligible for benefits? Here's how to claim as $166bn payout begins today

Kash Patel's lawsuit against The Atlantic: 5 things to know

Patel has filed a 19-page lawsuit in the U.S. District Court located in Washington, D.C. Alongside The Atlantic, the civil complaint identifies the article's author, Sarah Fitzpatrick, as a defendant. The lawsuit states that Patel aims to hold the defendants “accountable for a sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece.” “Defendants are of course free to criticize the leadership of the FBI, but they crossed the legal line by publishing an article replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy Director Patel’s reputation and drive him from office,” the suit claims. The complaint asserts that the magazine and Fitzpatrick published the article “with actual malice, despite being expressly warned, hours before publication, that the central allegations were categorically false.” Patel’s lawsuit enumerates 17 specific assertions made by the article as being part of the purportedly "numerous false and defamatory statements of fact" regarding him. Blasting the Atlantic, the lawsuit mentions that the outlet reported a “request for ‘breaching equipment’ — normally used by SWAT and hostage-rescue teams to quickly gain entry into buildings — was made last year because Patel had been unreachable behind locked doors.” “Director Patel does not drink to excess at these establishments or anywhere else, and this has not, and has never been, a source of concern across the government,” the suit states.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While Patel called The Atlantic’s report “a lie,” the American magazine told CNBC that "We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Patel called The Atlantic’s report “a lie,” the American magazine told CNBC that "We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON