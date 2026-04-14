Kash Patel's trolling of Eric Swalwell backfires: ‘History is going to roast you for…'

FBI Director Kash Patel extended a farewell to his long-time opponent, disgraced Representative Eric Swalwell, from Congress on Monday night, suggesting that he consider participating in an interview with the bureau regarding allegations of sexual misconduct.

FBI Director Kash Patel encouraged disgraced Representative Eric Swalwell to interview with the bureau after his resignation over sexual misconduct allegations.(REUTERS)

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Patel, 46, publicly invited Swalwell, 45, just hours after the Golden State Democrat revealed his intention to resign from the House of Representatives following accusations that he sexually harassed at least four women, engaged in sexual relations with subordinates, and committed sexual assault on at least two occasions.

In a post on X, Patel wrote: “[Eric Swalwell] has maintained that none of the allegations against him are true, and now that he’s resigned, we would welcome him to sit down with the FBI and share any information he has.”

“We also encourage and welcome any person with relevant information to any of these matters to speak with us. Door is open to all.”

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Jason Thomas Nichols: 5 things to know as bail surges to $250,000 with child molestation charge from different case Netizens react to Kash Patel's post {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Jason Thomas Nichols: 5 things to know as bail surges to $250,000 with child molestation charge from different case Netizens react to Kash Patel's post {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As Patel's post drew attention of X users, one Trump critic wrote: “When will you sit down with the men named in the Epstein files? 🧐” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Patel's post drew attention of X users, one Trump critic wrote: “When will you sit down with the men named in the Epstein files? 🧐” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You won’t even investigate the Epstein files,” another asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You won’t even investigate the Epstein files,” another asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “What about the allegations against your boss,” a third user said, while the fourth person said, “History is going to roast you for the Epstein Files.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What about the allegations against your boss,” a third user said, while the fourth person said, “History is going to roast you for the Epstein Files.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Swalwell announced the suspension of his campaign for the governorship of California on Sunday night, following allegations of sexual misconduct. The most shocking allegation was made by a woman who had previously been employed in his office, asserting that he raped her in 2024, resulting in her being left bloody and bruised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swalwell announced the suspension of his campaign for the governorship of California on Sunday night, following allegations of sexual misconduct. The most shocking allegation was made by a woman who had previously been employed in his office, asserting that he raped her in 2024, resulting in her being left bloody and bruised. {{/usCountry}}

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In response, Swalwell provided a vague denial regarding the "false accusations against him," while also acknowledging his "personal failings.

Swalwell vs Kash Patel

Swalwell served on the House Intelligence Committee throughout the initial Trump administration and emerged as one of the leading Democrats advocating for the Russia collusion narrative.

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During this period, Patel held the position of senior aide to then-House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who vigorously opposed allegations of illicit connections between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

In 2023, Swalwell was removed from the Intelligence Committee by then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), a decision influenced by his endorsement of the collusion narrative and his association with the suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang.

That same year, Patel identified Swalwell as one of many so-called "government gangsters" in his book bearing the same title.

In 2025, Swalwell addressed Patel regarding this designation during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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