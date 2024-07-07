Kate Middleton breaks silence as she sends heartfelt message to ‘absolutely devastated’ Andy Murray

Kate Middleton has penned a heart-warming note for Andy Murray after the tennis legend played in his final Wimbledon match on Thursday. The rare message for Murray comes amidst the ongoing cancer treatment of the Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton's rare message for Andy Murray comes amidst the ongoing cancer treatment of the Princess of Wales.

She shared the message on her Royal Instagram account on July 6. “An incredible Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andymurray. On behalf of all of us, thank you!” read the message she posted on Instagram Stories, ending it with the letter “C” for Catherine, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's (AELTC) patron.

Kate, who usually attends Wimbledon as the patron of the AELTC, was unable to do so this year due to her ongoing chemotherapy. She customarily presents trophies to Wimbledon champions.

Kate's love for tennis goes back to her childhood days. She missed Wimbledon only in 2013 when she was pregnant with her first child, Prince George. In a 2017 BBC documentary, Catherine told Sue Barker that Wimbledon "was very much part of my growing up" and it inspired her to be involved in the game. "It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful," she mentioned.

Kate's friend Murray's farewell at Wimbledon begins

On Friday, July 5, Murray, 37, participated in one of his last Wimbledon matches. He spoke about his retirement and got emotional following a tribute to his career.

“It is hard because I would love to keep playing but I can't,” he remarked of his bittersweet farewell to the game. “Physically, it's just too tough now. All of the injuries have added up and like I said they haven't been insignificant.”

The retirement move is said to have left the tennis ace player “absolutely devastated”. reports the PA news agency.

Murray has been friends with Kate for several years. He thanked the Princess of Wales after his 2023 match against Ryan Peniston. During his remarks on the court, Murray gestured to the Princess and Roger Federer who were sitting with the crowd.

In recent past, Kate and Murray collaborated for a surprise video call to young tennis players at the Bond Primary School in South London.

While Kate remained absent from this year's Wimbledon, her parents Michael and Carole arrived for the competition on its on the fourth day. Carole wore a stunning summer dress with flowers on it, which she accessorised with a stylish white jacket with black buttons.