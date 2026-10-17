Katie Zacharia exits as White House press secretary after five days, says it was ‘honor’ to work for Trump

Katie Zacharia is leaving her role as White House press secretary after five days, following scrutiny over her professional background and criticism of her first press briefing. Her departure comes after US President Donald Trump suggested she reconsider the job, saying he wanted her to be happy and avoid intense media criticism.

Katie Zacharia is departing as White House press secretary, saying it “was an honor to work for” President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

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In a social media post on X, Zacharia appeared to refer to her White House stint in the past tense while expressing support for Trump.

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“President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him,” she wrote.

Deep Dive Why did Katie Zacharia leave the White House press secretary role after five days? Trump said he had asked Zacharia to reconsider the job, while reports said he fired her. Her short tenure followed criticism of her first briefing and scrutiny of her legal credentials. What happened during Katie Zacharia's first White House press briefing? Her first briefing lasted about 14 minutes and included prepared remarks and questions from three media outlets. It drew criticism for its length, her delivery and her response to questions. Who is expected to replace Katie Zacharia as White House press secretary? Trump said he was in no rush to appoint a replacement and planned to leave the role vacant for now. Scott Jennings and Laura Loomer were among the names discussed, but no successor had been announced.

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{{^usCountry}} President Donald Trump had cast doubt on Zacharia’s future in the role, telling reporters he would speak with her after returning from his weekend travel. He also suggested she reconsider the job. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} President Donald Trump had cast doubt on Zacharia’s future in the role, telling reporters he would speak with her after returning from his weekend travel. He also suggested she reconsider the job. {{/usCountry}}

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A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday that Zacharia would be transitioning out of the position. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the personnel decision had not yet been publicly announced.

Trump had raised doubts about her future during an exchange with reporters at the White House, saying he had advised her to reconsider the role.

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“I told her, ‘I think you’re better off being happy,’” Trump said as he left for a rally in Georgia. He added that he believed the press had treated her unfairly and wanted her to have a good life without being, as he put it, “brutalized by the media”.

Zacharia faced criticism after first briefing

Zacharia came under scrutiny after her first and only White House press briefing on Tuesday. The session lasted about 14 minutes, with questions from just three reporters, all representing conservative-leaning or Trump-friendly outlets.

Her halting delivery while discussing Trump and his accomplishments drew criticism. Zacharia later said she had kept the briefing short to allow the president time for his own question-and-answer session with reporters. She also said White House staff had not fully briefed her beforehand.

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After travelling with Trump to rallies in Alaska, Arizona and Montana on Wednesday and Thursday, she did not hold another briefing.

During an appearance on Fox News on Friday, Zacharia was asked whether she had the president’s confidence. “I hope to be able to build the trust and confidence of everyone around me,” she said, without providing a date for her next briefing.

Questions over professional credentials

The controversy also centered on Zacharia’s use of the term “lawyer” while appearing as a commentator on conservative television outlets. A graduate of Pepperdine University’s law school, she had not passed the California bar exam.

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Zacharia argued that describing herself as a lawyer was appropriate when offering legal analysis and said she had worked as a lawyer in China. She maintained that she was neither acting as a lawyer nor providing legal advice during her media appearances.

Fox News host Sean Hannity pressed her on why she had not simply explained that she attended law school but did not pass the bar exam. Zacharia said she had not been asked about passing the exam before her appointment.

A five-day tenure at the White House

Trump announced Zacharia’s appointment on October 9, replacing Karoline Leavitt, who had been part of his inner circle for years.

Before joining the White House, Zacharia worked in communications for Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social. She also briefly worked at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump’s second administration.

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Trump said Zacharia had been hired for press and communications work, not as a government lawyer. Her departure brings a swift end to a tenure overshadowed by questions about her credentials and performance before journalists.