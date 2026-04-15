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Katy Perry under probe: 5 things to know about Ruby Rose’s allegations in Melbourne

Victoria Police Police are investigating allegations by Ruby Rose against Katy Perry over a reported 2010 incident in Melbourne.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 11:00 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
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Victoria Police have launched an investigation after Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of a historical sexual assault dating back to 2010 in Melbourne. The allegation which surfaced on social media before being deleted is now under formal review by authorities. While Rose says she has submitted all reports and will no longer speak publicly, Perry has strongly denied the claims, calling them false.

Katy Perry denies claims as police probe Ruby Rose’s allegation.(REUTERS)

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Police confirm investigation as Katy Perry denies allegations

  1. Authorities in Victoria have acknowledged they are probing the matter. “Melbourne Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010,” Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan of Victoria Police said in a statement to Page Six on Tuesday. “Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s Central Business District.”
  2. Rose said the alleged incident took place at a nightclub in Melbourne’s CBD, identified in reports as the Spice Market venue. The claim was initially shared in a now-deleted social media post, where she described the alleged encounter in detail.
  3. Rose stated she has completed her formal complaints and will no longer comment publicly due to police instructions. “As of this afternoon, I have finalized all of my reports. This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved,” she said, as per ABC. “This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief.”
  4. Perry’s representatives have firmly rejected the accusations. “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies,” a spokesperson told ABC News.
  5. “Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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