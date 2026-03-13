Katy Perry faces backlash for her response to financially struggling fan, social media calls her ‘tone-deaf'
Pop star Katy Perry has come under fire on social media after her response to a struggling fan sparked criticism online. The controversy began when a fan on X opened up about financial and mental struggles and said they were considering selling their ticket to one of Katy’s concerts. Many users felt the singer’s response lacked empathy, calling it “tone-deaf.”
Fan opens up about struggles, Katy’s response sparks outrage
The response triggered widespread backlash online, with several users criticising Katy for failing to acknowledge the seriousness of the fan’s situation. Some questioned why she did not offer help or a gesture, such as upgrading the fan’s ticket. One user sarcastically commented that her reply was hardly the kind of motivation someone in distress would need, while another wrote that the singer appeared “out of touch” with the fan’s struggles. The post is currently restricted for viewing, but it quickly caught her attention. However, instead of offering words of comfort or support, she replied, “But I am looking forward to seeing you!”
Reacting to her reply, one user wrote sarcastically, “What a premium motivation that jump-starts the drive to hang on. Very kind of you.” Another commented, “God, you are so out of touch. Someone is clearly going through it and your best response is ‘but im looking forward to seeing you!’ Gross. Do better.”
Some social media users also suggested that Katy could have responded differently. One post read, “If you ‘loved her’, you’d give her a VIP Meet and Greet Package and tell her to sell the ticket so she could have extra money to enjoy the show. This is so tone deaf.” Another user added, “She can’t afford to live at this rate and all you do is say that you look forward to seeing her?”
Katy responds to backlash with messages of love and positivity
Amid the criticism, Katy addressed the negativity by sharing a message aimed at her detractors. Posting on X on Friday morning (IST), she wrote, “I love you. Be kind. always take the high road if you can, my kc’s. It’s much lighter here. So excited to share my joy and light with you this summer. I already miss you.”
She also responded to another post about the backlash, suggesting that those criticising her might be hurting themselves. “They must already be in a lot of pain to be so unkind. i send them love and hope they can find their peace,” Katy wrote. While she did not directly address the criticism surrounding the specific exchange, she continued to share positive messages with her followers.
About Katy Perry's upcoming Play tour
The controversy comes as Katy gears up for her highly anticipated Play tour, which kicks off on 14 June 2026 in Los Angeles. She will be performing across major cities in the United States, including New York, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco, before taking the tour to select international locations later this year.
