Kaylee Hottle death: Details of 19-year-old Frederick man driving Honda Accord when it hit culvert

The death of ‘Godzilla x King Kong’ series actor Kaylee Hottle has shocked fans of the franchise. Hottle, 18, died after a car crash early Tuesday morning in Ijamsville, Frederick County, Maryland.

Kaylee Hottle appears at the premiere of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," in Los Angeles on March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Shotwell)

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Kaylee Hottle, a death actress, played the role of Jia, who communicates with the character of King Kong using sign language. She was one of the most well-loved supporting cast members from the film series.

As a result, the Kaylee Hottle's death sparked a lot of scrutiny over the circumstances of Tuesday morning's car crash. Attention has turned to a 19-year-old unidentified individual who was driving the car when it crashed.

19-year-old Driver In Focus Amid Car Crash

Baltimore-based news outlet WBAL-TV reported, citing the police in Frederick, that a 19-year-old male was at the wheel of the car when it crashed after hitting a culvert - small tunnels built under roads to allow drainage of water. It was a single-vehicle accident that occurred around 2:52am EDT on Tuesday, the police said.

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The police said that the 19-year-old man was driving the car, a 1995 Honda Accord, when it hit the culvert.

An initial probe revealed that excessive speed in the car could also be a contributing factor. As of now, there are no confirmed reports to suggest that the 19-year-old individual was driving under the influence.

The police said that the teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hottle was taken immediately to the trauma care center where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

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Naturally, the circumstances of the 19-year-old's driving when the car crashed became a major talking point. But no further details about him were released by the police. It is also unclear if charges are going to be pursued against the 19-year-old.

Also read: Who are Kaylee Hottle's parents, Joshua and Ketsi Carlson? A look at their 'generationally deaf' family

Kaylee Hottle's Parents Speak Out

The Hottle family is generationally deaf. Kaylee Hottle's father, Joshua Hottle, was the first one to break the news of his daughter's death on social media. In a Facebook post, Joshua. Kaylee's mother, who is no longer with Joshua, also released a statement in sign language expressing her shock and heartbreak over the 18-year-old's death.

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The death was first confirmed by Kaylee Hottle's Alma Mater, Texas School for the Deaf in Austin. “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland," a statement from the school read.