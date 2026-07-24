Kennewick Finley Fire update: Vegetation fires breaks out in Washington State; check map as scary videos emerge

A vegetation fire dubbed the Finley Fire broke out in Kennewick, Washington State on Friday, July 24. The blaze was reported at 205800 Block E Finley Road. The fire is currently at less than an acre. It has burned 0.11 acres as per WatchDuty, which tracks fire outbreaks across the US.

Firefighters are responding to the Finley Fire in Kennewick, Washington State. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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“Fire resources are on scene of a 100' x 50' vegetation fire. A 2nd alarm has been requested,” the notification read.

Meanwhile the Benton County Fire District #1 confirmed the news of the vegetation fire. They stated “BCFD1 is responding to a reported vegetation fire in the area of E. Finley Rd. and S. 2058 PR SE. At least two homes are threatened. We need to close down the section of Finley Rd. between Pullman and Lexington as the fire has crossed the road.”

Also Read | Locust Grove Fire update: Vegetation blaze grows south of Tri-Cities; check map as scary videos emerge

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate post they added that firefighters were responding to three fires in the area. “What started as a vegetation fire on Finley Rd. has involved at least one structure. Vegetation fire in the area of 395/I-82 and Locust Grove. Vegetation fire in the area of Bateman Rd/Owens,” they noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate post they added that firefighters were responding to three fires in the area. “What started as a vegetation fire on Finley Rd. has involved at least one structure. Vegetation fire in the area of 395/I-82 and Locust Grove. Vegetation fire in the area of Bateman Rd/Owens,” they noted. {{/usCountry}}

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One person shared a screenshot of the WatchDuty map of the area impacted by the Finley Fire.

Locust Grove and Finley Fires in Kennewick.

Kennewick Fire: Scary photos and videos emerge

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Several photos and videos of the fire at Kennewick were shared online. A local radio station shared “Fire in Kennewick!,” showing the blaze in the distance.

Another local added “Fire south kennewick,” and added a photo showing a massive orange glow in the distance.

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A person also shared a video of the ongoing blaze.

More photos were also shared on the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform.

Both photos showed massive fire from a distance. Another video showed immense smoke and the sky turning orange.

Kennewick: Finley, Locust Grove Fires spark fears

The Locust Grove Fire is currently at 20 acres, and strike teams have been called to protect the structures near the blaze, as per WatchDuty.

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It broke out at East Locust Grove Road & E Sr 397 at Kennewick, in Benton County, Washington State. A cause for either fire is not known at the moment and there are no reports on injuries yet.

Meanwhile, the blaze was seen from a distance and prompted several reactions.

“Is that what we are seeing from Burbank?,” one asked.

Another added “I live on 45th, sprinklers going. It looks scary.”

Yet another said “Off 45th it's spreading quick,” sharing a photo where the fire was seen from a distance, but the flames were visible.

Many urged safety with multiple fire outbreaks in the area. “Please be safe everyone!!!,” one wrote. Another added “Be safe!.”