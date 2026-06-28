Kentucky flash flood: Metcalfe, Cumberland, and Clinton still under warning; videos show scary water level surge

Central Kentucky saw large amounts of rainfall Saturday, leading to flash flooding in many areas, which has caused the death of at least four people, so far. On Monday, the rainfall-causing weather conditions moved south towards Tennessee.

Representational image. (Unsplash)

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As it moved, rain fell in south-central Kentucky, and combined with the rainfall in the last 24 hours, it led to severe flash flooding risks in at least three counties in south-central Kentucky: Metcalfe, Cumberland, and Clinton counties.

According to NWS, more than eight inches of rain have fallen overnight in these areas. It has resulted in a massive flood risk. Some areas, such as near Monticello, may have received up to 10.7 inches of rainfall overnight. More rain is falling now, even as the storm moves into Tennessee.

Meanwhile, videos of the situation in south central Kentucky surfaced. It showed residential areas fully submerged under water amid the water level surge.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's a video from South Central Kentucky showing structural damage, car submerged, houses flooded and downed powerlines as flood waters surged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's a video from South Central Kentucky showing structural damage, car submerged, houses flooded and downed powerlines as flood waters surged. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: 4 dead amid flood caused by heavy rains, state of emergency declared : Kentucky governor

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The National Weather Service Office in Louisville, Kentucky, shared photos of the mesonet on normal day and on Sunday morning after over eight inches of rainfall since 12:00am local time Sunday. The photo showed the area completely inundated as NWS asked residents to urgently "seek higher ground."

Here's the photo:

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Active Flash Flood Warnings In Kentucky

A Flash Flood Emergency remained in effect for Albany, Edmonton and Burkesville until 1:15pm CDT, signaling an exceptionally dangerous flooding situation. Meanwhile, Flash Flood Warnings continued for Columbia, Horse Cave and Cave City until 12:45pm CDT, while Glasgow and Park City remained under a Flash Flood Warning until 1:15pm CDT.

Forecasters warned that additional rainfall could worsen flooding and prolong hazardous conditions throughout the afternoon. The NWS continued to warn that life-threatening flash flooding remained ongoing across parts of south and south-central Kentucky on Sunday as torrential rainfall overwhelmed rivers, creeks and low-lying areas.

Also read: A look at some of the deadliest floods in the US in the last 25 years

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Officials urged residents to avoid travel unless necessary and to never drive through flooded roadways, as conditions could change rapidly. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency earlier on Saturday amid the floods. He confirmed that four people lost their lives in the flash floods.

“This is a serious flooding event, where teams have already had to conduct multiple water rescues from vehicles and homes across the commonwealth,” Beshar said. “As more heavy rain continues through late tonight, we need folks to remain alert and to avoid driving, especially after dark when there is limited visibility.”