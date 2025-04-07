Menu Explore
Kentucky floods update: Carroll County issues evacuation orders after ‘accidental’ dam release, Frankfort on alert

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 07, 2025 04:00 AM IST

Carroll County issued mandatory evacuations after Dix's Dam floodgates were “accidentally opened.” Frankfort is on alert as Kentucky River nears 49.5 ft crest.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for several communities in Carroll County, Kentucky, after ten floodgates at Dix's Dam were “accidentally opened” on Sunday, Carrolton Mayor Robb Adams said in a video message, Courier Journal reported.

Kayakers deliver supplies as the rising waters of the Kentucky River flood Monterey, Ky. Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP)
Kayakers deliver supplies as the rising waters of the Kentucky River flood Monterey, Ky. Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP)

"The impact will be, along the Kentucky River corridor, (will be) more than (the 1937 floods), with this release that has happened at Dix's Dam. It exceeds expectations, exceeds any data that we have in past history," Adams said.

Communities under mandatory evacuation:

1, Prestonsville

2. Greensbottom

3. Happy Hollow

4. Blue Lick

5. Residents on Lock Number 1 Road

6. Residents on Lower Mason Street

City Hall is being used for an emergency operation center

Carroll County Emergency Management Director Mike Ratliff said the release will have a major impact on the area.

"Areas along the Kentucky River are expected to be impacted by a significant flooding event of which history has never seen," he said in an emergency notice released Sunday. "This is a significant threat that should be taken seriously. If you fail to evacuate, there is no guarantee in that resources exist that will provide for your rescue."

Frankfort on alert -

Officials in Frankfort are urging residents in low-lying areas to stay alert as the Kentucky River is expected to crest at nearly 49.5 feet, which is the highest level ever recorded in the city's history, according to WLKY

The areas at risk of flooding include -

South Frankfort

North Frankfort

Holmes Street

Bellepoint

Compton Drive in Blanton Acres

FEMA resources deployed

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky on Friday, allowing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with state and local emergency efforts.

"Federal resources – including meals, water, generators and other commodities – plus additional search and rescue teams are in position and ready to deploy in anticipation of state requests for assistance," officials said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
