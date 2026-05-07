Key Glock dead? Fact-checking viral claim about American rapper; ‘ain’t no way'

Key Glock, the American rapper and songwriter, is firmly in the spotlight as claims of him being dead have gone viral on social media. The claims about Key Glock or Markeyvius LaShun Cathey were made on Facebook, but found their way to X as well. To be sure, they came from unverified profiles.

Key Glock is an American rapper and songwriter. (Facebook/Key Glock)

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“Damn they killed Key glock ik it’s finna go down in Memphis rest up,” one wrote. Another added “Yo. Ain’t no way Key Glock is dead bro.” On X too, one person wrote “Who posted that Key Glock dead.”

However, many doubted the truth behind these claims. “Ain’t enough videos out to make it true yet,” one wrote. Another added “Does Key Glock know he dead?”. Here's all you need to know about the viral claims surrounding Key Glock.

Key Glock dead? Fact-checking viral claims

There is no official confirmation about Key Glock being dead yet. No mainstream media has reported on it and no statement has been posted on his social media accounts either.

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{{^usCountry}} Thus, the claims about Key Glock being dead are not true. Several people were on the same page about this. “He ain’t dead,” one wrote, while another added “He’s alive! I had to triple check.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thus, the claims about Key Glock being dead are not true. Several people were on the same page about this. “He ain’t dead,” one wrote, while another added “He’s alive! I had to triple check.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Key Glock posted a story on his Instagram and Facebook profiles about 22 hours back, promoting an upcoming song. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Key Glock posted a story on his Instagram and Facebook profiles about 22 hours back, promoting an upcoming song. {{/usCountry}}

Screenshot from Key Glock's Facebook story. (Facebook/Key Glock)

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However, he's otherwise been silent on social media, which has only fanned speculations.

Key Glock: Net worth, family, all you need to know

While Key Glock appears to be alive, his cousin and close collaborator, Young Dolph was killed in November 2021.

Glock is from Memphis, Tennessee. He is known for tracks like Ambition for Cash and has hit albums like Yellow Tape and Glockoma 2 to his name. He was born to Tameika Cathey, but his mother was sent to jail when Glock was 20 months old. She'd be there for the next 15 years. His father, about whom little is known, was reportedly in and out of jail. Thus, Glock ended up growing up with his grandmother and aunt.

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Glock has noted that he grew up hearing Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, and has credited them for influencing his own work. Besides being a rapper and songwriter, Glock also is a record producer. Key Glock has an estimated net worth of about $3 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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