Key Glock dead? Fact-checking viral claim about American rapper; ‘ain’t no way'
Several social media claims surfaced that American rapper and songwriter Key Glock or Markeyvius LaShun Cathey had died.
Key Glock, the American rapper and songwriter, is firmly in the spotlight as claims of him being dead have gone viral on social media. The claims about Key Glock or Markeyvius LaShun Cathey were made on Facebook, but found their way to X as well. To be sure, they came from unverified profiles.
“Damn they killed Key glock ik it’s finna go down in Memphis rest up,” one wrote. Another added “Yo. Ain’t no way Key Glock is dead bro.” On X too, one person wrote “Who posted that Key Glock dead.”
However, many doubted the truth behind these claims. “Ain’t enough videos out to make it true yet,” one wrote. Another added “Does Key Glock know he dead?”. Here's all you need to know about the viral claims surrounding Key Glock.
Key Glock dead? Fact-checking viral claims
There is no official confirmation about Key Glock being dead yet. No mainstream media has reported on it and no statement has been posted on his social media accounts either.
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Thus, the claims about Key Glock being dead are not true. Several people were on the same page about this. “He ain’t dead,” one wrote, while another added “He’s alive! I had to triple check.”{{/usCountry}}
Thus, the claims about Key Glock being dead are not true. Several people were on the same page about this. “He ain’t dead,” one wrote, while another added “He’s alive! I had to triple check.”{{/usCountry}}
Key Glock posted a story on his Instagram and Facebook profiles about 22 hours back, promoting an upcoming song.{{/usCountry}}
Key Glock posted a story on his Instagram and Facebook profiles about 22 hours back, promoting an upcoming song.{{/usCountry}}
However, he's otherwise been silent on social media, which has only fanned speculations.
Key Glock: Net worth, family, all you need to know
While Key Glock appears to be alive, his cousin and close collaborator, Young Dolph was killed in November 2021.
Glock is from Memphis, Tennessee. He is known for tracks like Ambition for Cash and has hit albums like Yellow Tape and Glockoma 2 to his name. He was born to Tameika Cathey, but his mother was sent to jail when Glock was 20 months old. She'd be there for the next 15 years. His father, about whom little is known, was reportedly in and out of jail. Thus, Glock ended up growing up with his grandmother and aunt.
Glock has noted that he grew up hearing Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, and has credited them for influencing his own work. Besides being a rapper and songwriter, Glock also is a record producer. Key Glock has an estimated net worth of about $3 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.