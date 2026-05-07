Did Instagram really delete accounts? Here's what we know about deletion allegations

Thousands of Instagram users have reported sudden drops in follower counts, sparking speculation that Instagram has carried out a large-scale purge of bot and inactive accounts. A large-scale purge of bot and inactive accounts on Instagram has reportedly caused thousands of users, including celebrities, to lose followers. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) (AP)

Users across Instagram have reported noticeable declines in follower counts, with some accounts losing thousands or even millions within hours. The trend has been widely discussed online, with many attributing it to a “bot purge.”

Among those reportedly affected is Kylie Jenner, who is said to have lost millions of followers during the purge.

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What is behind the sudden follower drop? Although Meta has not issued a detailed statement on the current wave, periodic removal of fake and inactive accounts is a standard practice across social media platforms.

Instagram confirms it actively removes accounts that violate policies, including spam and fake profiles, to keep the platform reliable and authentic. According to Meta's transparency policies, such cleanups are aimed at improving platform integrity, reducing spam, and ensuring more accurate engagement metrics

This is not the first time Instagram has undertaken a large-scale account cleanup. The platform has previously removed fake accounts in periodic sweeps, sometimes causing noticeable drops in follower counts across the board.

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Impact on influencers and celebrities The alleged bot purge has had a visible impact on influencers and celebrities. This is because they rely on follower counts as a key metric of online influence. A sudden drop in followers can potentially affect brand perception, sponsorship deals, and engagement rates.

For instance, high-profile users like Kylie Jenner have reportedly lost millions of followers, and even a small percentage decline for these users can translate into a loss of millions.

A user on Reddit reported that singer Madison Beer has also lost about 400K followers.

While there is no official confirmation of the scale of the current purge, the widespread reports suggest that Instagram may be continuing or expanding its efforts to clean up fake accounts.

Meta's AI age enforcement In other news, as the internet giant continues to work to strengthen safety safeguards for children in the face of scrutiny from state courts and Congress, Meta revealed on Tuesday that it will employ AI to assist in removing users under the age of 13 from its platforms.

Meta stated in a blog post that it is creating sophisticated AI to "analyze entire profiles for contextual clues," such as birthday celebrations or conversations about school grades in posts, bios, comments, or captions, to ascertain whether a user is probably underage.

The blog post stated that the profile will be deactivated and the account holder will have to go through the system's age-verification process to prevent the account from being deleted if the AI finds that the account may be used by a youngster under the age of 13.