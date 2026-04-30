Stock market today: What Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon earnings reports say. Explained

Big Tech’s latest earnings sent a clear message to Wall Street: artificial intelligence remains the defining battleground. Across Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Microsoft, Meta (Facebook) and Qualcomm, quarterly reports revealed focus on cloud growth, AI monetization, and capital expenditure discipline. Stock market numbers are displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading (Getty Images via AFP)

Key takeaways from Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Qualcomm earnings reports What Alphabet earnings report said Alphabet emerged as one of the quarter’s biggest winners after delivering standout growth in both advertising and cloud. The company posted first-quarter revenue of $109.9 billion, up 22% year over year, while profit surged 81% to $62.6 billion. Google Cloud became a major focal point after revenue jumped 63% to $20 billion - significantly outpacing many rivals and reinforcing Alphabet’s position as one of AI’s biggest enterprise beneficiaries.

CEO Sundar Pichai said Alphabet’s AI investments “are lighting up every part of the business.”

That performance helped fuel a more than 6% after-hours stock jump, with investors rewarding both monetization and scale.

Amazon beats on AWS Amazon’s earnings were strong, but Wall Street’s response was more measured. AWS revenue climbed 28% to $37.6 billion, beating expectations and signaling continued enterprise AI demand. The company also benefited from growing partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic, reinforcing AWS as a central AI infrastructure player.

“The significant reacceleration in AWS sales growth is the standout story,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com, adding that Amazon customers “are fully embracing new workloads, especially in AI.”

Still, shares slipped after Amazon projected a wider-than-expected operating income range and investors compared AWS growth unfavorably to Google Cloud’s even faster expansion.

Amazon’s $44.2 billion quarterly capex - and broader $200 billion annual spending plan - also underscored how heavily the company is betting on long-term AI infrastructure.

Microsoft earnings report Microsoft’s report highlighted a growing investor concern: Is Azure strong enough, and is Copilot scaling fast enough?

Azure grew 39%, barely ahead of analyst expectations, while Microsoft disclosed 20 million paid Copilot users, up from 15 million in the prior quarter. CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft’s AI business surpassed a $37 billion annual revenue run rate.

Yet markets appeared underwhelmed because Azure’s growth was not a decisive breakout, while capex came in lighter than expected r-aising concerns Microsoft may still face infrastructure bottlenecks.

Meta’s spending surge rattles investors Meta once again demonstrated robust business performance, but the company’s enormous AI spending ambitions dominated market reaction. Revenue rose to $56.3 billion, topping forecasts, while net income surged thanks partly to tax benefits. However, Meta raised full-year capital expenditure guidance to as much as $145 billion.

That spending jump - fueled by data center costs and chip pricing - triggered a nearly 6% stock drop after hours.

Qualcomm signals smartphone bottom Qualcomm offered one of the more nuanced reports. Its forecast missed Wall Street estimates, but CEO Cristiano Amon’s optimism about smartphones and diversification into data centers reassured investors.

“We can now call the bottom,” Amon said.

That comment, paired with growth opportunities in CPUs, AI inference chips and ASICs, helped send shares up 10% despite weaker short-term guidance.

Qualcomm’s message was simple: smartphone weakness may be temporary, and future upside may increasingly come from automotive and cloud infrastructure.

The bigger market takeaway: AI spending is no longer enough on its own This earnings cycle reinforced a critical market shift. For the past year, investors largely rewarded Big Tech for simply spending aggressively on AI. That dynamic is changing.

Now, markets are demanding answers to tougher questions:

Which companies are actually monetizing AI fastest?

Which firms are overspending without near-term payoff?

Which cloud providers are winning enterprise share?

How sustainable are margins amid historic capex?

Winners and caution signals Biggest apparent winners:

Alphabet (cloud acceleration + ads)

Amazon (AWS strength, though with margin concerns)

Qualcomm (smartphone optimism + diversification)

More cautious reactions:

Microsoft (good, but not dominant enough)

Meta (massive spending concerns)

(With inputs from Reuters and Bloomberg)