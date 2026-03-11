Instagram down: Thousands report issues with messages amid widespread outage; ‘cooked’

Original story: Instagram, the Meta -owned app, reportedly ran into issues on Tuesday. At the time of writing Downdetector logged over 4,700 complaints. Most users complained about Instagram messages, saying they could not directly reach out to a person.

A screengrab from Downdetector showed the sharp spike in problems reported by Instagram users.

Downdetector also showed that most people faced issues with the app, while some also had troubles with the server connection and posting or publishing. As per the outage map, shared by the site, places like Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Washington, and New York were among those grappling with outage issues.

Instagram works on the basis where people can interact on public posts, including liking them, commenting on them, and sharing them. However, many prefer individual interactions as well via direct messaging or DMs.

Thus, the outage led to many people complaining on social media.

Instagram DMs not working: Reactions One person remarked “instagram down I REPEAT INSTAGRAM DOWN.” Another added “are instagram dms down or... am i cooked.” Yet another asked “is instagram down rn??? dms arent working for me is it just me.”

Many others commented on the Downdetector page itself. Most complained about the messaging feature on Instagram. One asked “are the messages delayed to show???”. Another voiced frustration, saying “also just dms not working for me…”. Many also lamented that they were cut off mid conversation due to the outage. “Instagram went down in the middle of 3 different conversations,” one complained. Another noted “can't reply to messages.”

Yet another quipped how the app's malfunction has given the individual a much-needed out from a conversation. “Instagram went down when my friend starting questioning me, THANK GOD,” the person said.

Instagram outage linked to Iran action? Fact-check Amid the Instagram issue, some people online attempted to link it to the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Claims of Iran ‘targeting enemy technological infrastructure’ were shared, and one person commented “THIS IS WHY INSTAGRAM IS DOWN I KNEW IT.”

However, these claims are unverified and no official cause of the outage is known as of now.

The Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform is yet to release a statement addressing the issue.

While people await clarity on the matter, many are flocking to Instagram's posts on its X feed to try and draw its attention to the matter. “My Instagram is acting up saying failed to load earlier messages but nothing is wrong with my internet please fix yalls app,” a person said.