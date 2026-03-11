Grok down: When will AI chatbot be back up? Users complain to Elon Musk; ‘about to start test’

Grok, the AI chatbot, from Elon Musk 's X is down for users. As per Downdetector over 300 people were facing issues with Grok on Tuesday.

Several users lodged their complaints on social media. One person tagged Elon Musk and wrote “grok is down... And i am about to start a test.” Another asked “how long will you be down?”.

Yet another said “Grok is down. Hasn’t been responding and Elon isn’t saying much.” There were those who shared their experience from when Grok went down as well. “Said it was in high demand then logged me out,” a person wrote on the Downdetector comment section.

Also Read | Putting Grok back in the bottle? Decoding how X claims it is taming misbehaving AI

Another added “And people say ‘Ai is going to take over the world one day’.” Yet another remarked in exasperation “Just got home from work, and of course, down.” There were also those who wondered whether Grok was partially or fully down. One person shared that it was not opening on app and on X.

Many also speculated that there were changes being made to the AI model, which is why it was down.

“Grok is down, probably being reprogrammed some more lmao,” one person wrote on X. However, Grok's official page is yet to comment on the reason for the outage.

Meanwhile, Grok has provided an update on when it might be back.

When will Grok be back up? The update on the Grok page reads “We are experiencing issues with Grok at the moment. Grok may be unable to reply.” However, no clear timeline on when it might be fixed has been provided. As per Downdetector data, there was a dip from the initial number of complaints, and then another spike, indicating that they're working on a solution.

Meanwhile, the many remarks on social media platforms only made it clear how many people depend on Grok during their everyday activities. One person wrote “im actually blocked on work right now because grok is down, how embarrasing.”

Musk is yet to comment on the matter either, though in his latest post about Grok, he was all praises for the AI chatbot. One user had shared that Grok 4.20 was recently released by xAI, and wrote about a comparison they ran with ChatGPT from OpenAI and Google's Gemini. To this, Musk had written “Only Grok speaks the truth. Only truthful AI is safe. Only truth understands the universe.”