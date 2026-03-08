Has X removed night mode? App update changes how dark mode works; users call it 'insanely dumb'

Some users on X have noticed a small but important change in the app’s settings this week. According to several posts, the “night mode” option has disappeared from the app settings in the latest update and is no longer available to adjust directly within the platform. X has removed the in-app night mode setting in the new update. (AFP)

Night mode was originally introduced by Twitter in 2016. The feature, which is commonly known as dark mode on many other apps which allowed the users to switch the interface to a darker theme. It was designed to help reduce exposure to blue light while using the app and many people also liked the darker look it gave the platform.

Why X removed the night mode option The change was explained by Nikita Bier who is the X’s head of product. He explained in the X post on March 5 that the platform has updated the app so that it now follows the display settings of a user’s device instead of offering a separate control inside the app.

This means if someone has dark mode turned on in their phone’s system settings then the X app will automatically switch to dark or night mode as well. However, users can no longer control this feature directly from within the X app.

“Turn on Dark Mode on your device and your X app will go into Dark Mode.” Bier wrote

"It is now controlled at the Operating System level, not the app-level (which made no sense and created issues throughout the app)," he added in the post.

Bier also explained that several other popular social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube are already following the same system by syncing with the device’s display settings instead of offering their own controls.

How users are reacting to the change The update has led to mixed reactions from users on the platform. Some people said they were unhappy about losing the option to control night mode directly inside the app.

One user wrote, "This is an insanely dumb update, Twitter is a text-based app, and they’re going to switch it back anyway."

Another user commented, “Not a great design decision."

In response, Bier replied, “Same design decision employed by Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and the rest of the world.”

Some users also asked the platform to bring the feature back. One comment read, "Some people don't want dark mode for everything. It's a per app/task preference in my opinion."

However, the latest update means that dark or night mode on X will now depend on a user’s device settings rather than controls within the app itself. The change removes the separate option that had existed on the platform.