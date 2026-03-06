Iran 'ready' for US ground invasion, refuses ceasefire talks: 'We are waiting'

As tensions continue to rise between Iran, US and Israel, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has made it clear that Tehran is ready for any possible escalation. Speaking with Tom Llamas on NBC Nightly News, Araghchi said Iran is prepared if American troops launch a ground invasion. He also said that Iran is not seeking negotiations with the United States and has not asked for a ceasefire. FM Abbas Araghchi says Tehran ready if US sends troops: ‘We are waiting for them' (AP)

His remarks come as US and Israeli airstrikes continue to hit Iran following a large-scale attack that began on Saturday. The strikes have severely damaged Iran’s military defenses and also killed the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran says it is ready for a US ground invasion During the interview with NBC, Araghchi responded to questions about whether Iran fears a potential ground invasion by American forces. And he said that Iran is prepared for such a scenario.

"No, we are waiting for them," he said "Because we are confident that we can confront them, and that would be a big disaster for them,” he added.

Araghchi also said Iran has not asked for a ceasefire despite the ongoing airstrikes by the United States and Israel yet.

"We didn’t ask for a ceasefire even last time. In previous time, it was Israel who asked for a ceasefire. They asked for an unconditional ceasefire after 12 days that we resisted against their aggression," he said, referring to a 12-day war last June when Israeli and US forces targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iran refuses further negotiations with the US Araghchi said Iran currently sees no reason to restart negotiations with the United States. Just last week, he was in Geneva discussing a possible deal with people linked to US President Donald Trump, including envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

However, he said the ongoing attacks during those talks broke trust and brought the negotiations to a stop.

"The fact is that we don’t have any positive experience of negotiating with the United States. You know, especially with this administration. We negotiated twice last year and this year, and then in the middle of negotiations, they attacked us," Araghchi said.

He added, “So we see no reason why we should engage once again with those who have, who are not honest in negotiation, and they don’t and do not enter into negotiation in good faith.”