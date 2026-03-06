US attack on Iranian warship: They were our guests: Omar expresses concern

Expressing regrets over torpedoing of IRIS Dena, an Iranian warship, heading home after taking part in a naval exercise in India’s Vishakhapatnam, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that in “some way India was being dragged into the war”. Expressing regrets over torpedoing of IRIS Dena, an Iranian warship, heading home after taking part in a naval exercise in India’s Vishakhapatnam, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that in “some way India was being dragged into the war”. (PTI)

Soon after the attack on Wednesday, IRIS Dena issued a distress call south of the Sri Lankan coast. At least 87 sailors were killed and dozens remain missing.

“It is very unfortunate… they were our guests. They had come to take part in a naval exercise (Milan) and the vessel carrying crew was returning (to Iran) when attacked. Now, in some way our nation somewhere is being dragged into it (war). I can’t tell what unfolds next, it is not in my domain but here (in J&K) people are certainly concerned because several students and our people are in Iran,” he told reporters here.

The CM said that his government was in constant touch with the Centre to ensure safe return of the people and students of J&K from strife-torn Iran. “We are in touch with the Centre to get them back. We are working on it and hope to bring them back gradually,” he said.

On unrest in Kashmir over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing, Omar said that he held a meeting with the people and religious leaders and made an appeal for calm and peace.

“I made an appeal for peace and calm. None should take law into their hands and elements, who want to vitiate the atmosphere, must not be given a chance to do so,” he said.

On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s decision to file nomination for the Rajya Sabha, he termed it an internal matter of the Bihar government and its allies.

He mentioned Nitish Kumar’s past association with the INDIA bloc and extended his best wishes for the nomination.

Commenting on general elections in Nepal following the fall of the KP Sharma Oli-led government last year, he said the polls were indispensable for democracy.

“As I have read in newspapers, a new leader has emerged there. Let us see what decision the people of Nepal take. It is good that elections are being held there,” he added.

The chief minister also highlighted the government’s focus on promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in agriculture. He said that under flagship programmes like Mission Yuva, the government is working to develop a startup culture, noting that substantial funding has started flowing into educational institutions for these initiatives.

Present conflict may escalate into world war: Farooq

The NC president and former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, on Thursday, said that the present conflict between joint forces of US-Israel against Iran may escalate into a world war.

Responding to media queries at Reasi, Dr Abdullah said, “Though it is the job of the Government of India to give its reaction against attack on Iran but to capture or kill a country’s head and attack a sovereign nation is wrong. The present conflict may cause a world war.”

The veteran NC politician said that following Khamenei’s killing there was anger among Muslims.

“They can protest peacefully, a sovereign nation has been attacked by the US which is wrong. They did the same thing with Venezuela,” he added.