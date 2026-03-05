Iran says US struck its ship Iris Dena, 'guest of Indian Navy', without warning

Iran has lashed out at the US for sinking its warship ‘Iris Dena’ in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi ​alleged that the ship, “a guest of the Indian Navy”, was struck without warning by the US. The Iranian vessel was sunk by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday.

He also issued a warning to the US, saying it would “bitterly regret” the move against the Iranian warship.

“Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning…Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set,” the Iranian minister wrote on X, in the country's first reaction to the sinking of the ship.