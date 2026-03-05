Iran says US struck its ship Iris Dena, 'guest of Indian Navy', without warning
Iran issued a warning to the US, saying it would “bitterly regret” the move against the Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday.
Iran has lashed out at the US for sinking its warship ‘Iris Dena’ in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi alleged that the ship, “a guest of the Indian Navy”, was struck without warning by the US.
He also issued a warning to the US, saying it would “bitterly regret” the move against the Iranian warship.
“Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning…Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set,” the Iranian minister wrote on X, in the country's first reaction to the sinking of the ship.
Iris Dena's sinking further intensified the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran that has also raked up a storm in other Middle Eastern countries. This is believed to be the first sinking of a ship by torpedo by the US in the Indian Ocean since World War 2.
At least 87 people were killed as a US submarine torpedoed the Iranian vessel that had taken part in the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh just a few days ago.
