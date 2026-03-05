Edit Profile
    Iran says US struck its ship Iris Dena, 'guest of Indian Navy', without warning

    Iran issued a warning to the US, saying it would “bitterly regret” the move against the Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday.

    Updated on: Mar 05, 2026 12:04 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Iran has lashed out at the US for sinking its warship ‘Iris Dena’ in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi ​alleged that the ship, “a guest of the Indian Navy”, was struck without warning by the US.

    The Iranian vessel was sunk by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday.

    He also issued a warning to the US, saying it would “bitterly regret” the move against the Iranian warship.

    “Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning…Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set,” the Iranian minister wrote on X, in the country's first reaction to the sinking of the ship.

    Iris Dena's sinking further intensified the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran that has also raked up a storm in other Middle Eastern countries. This is believed to be the first sinking of a ship by torpedo by the US in the Indian Ocean since World War 2.

    At least 87 people were killed as a US submarine torpedoed the Iranian vessel that had taken part in the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh just a few days ago.

    • HT News Desk
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

