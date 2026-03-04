Iris Dena news Live Updates: Over 140 people missing after Iranian navy ship sinks off coast of Sri Lanka
Iris Dena news Live Updates: Sources in Sri Lanka's navy and defence ministry said the vessel had been attacked by a submarine and at least 141 people were missing in the incident that took place off Sri Lanka's Indian Ocean coast.
Iris Dena news Live Updates: An Iranian naval vessel has sunk off the coast of Sri Lanka, prompting a rescue operation by Sri Lankan forces. Sri Lankan authorities said 32 people who were on board the ship have been rescued, while over 140 are still missing. The vessel was identified as IRIS Dena, according to Sri Lankan foreign minister Vijitha Herath, who informed parliament about the incident....Read More
Officials said the navy received a distress call from the Iranian ship and launched a search and rescue operation with the support of the Sri Lankan air force in the Indian Ocean off the island’s coast.
The cause of the sinking remains unclear. While some defence sources suggested the vessel may have been attacked by a submarine, Sri Lanka’s navy said it had not observed any other ship or aircraft in the area.
Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities search the waters for additional survivors.
IRIS Dena sinking Live Updates: Sri Lanka says rescue efforts will continue
Sri Lankan officials said search operations will continue in hopes of finding more survivors.
“We are hopeful we can rescue more people and will continue operations until we are sure,” a navy spokesman said.
Sri Lankan forces said their immediate focus remains on saving lives before determining what led to the incident.