Fact-checking Pete Hegseth's claim: Was Iranian warship sinking a first torpedo kill since WWII?

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday confirmed that a US submarine had sunk an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean using a torpedo. He asserted that this marked “the first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War Two.” Pete Hegseth, the US Defense Secretay, announced that a US submarine sank an Iranian warship, claiming it was a first since WWII. (Bloomberg)

“An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters,” Hegseth stated. “Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo.”

However, his claim seems to be incorrect, as per BBC.

In 1982, during the Falklands War, Argentina's sole cruiser, the General Belgrano, was sunk in the South Atlantic after being hit by two Tigerfish torpedoes launched from a British nuclear-powered submarine.

Additionally, another sinking took place in 1971 when the Indian frigate INS Khukri was torpedoed by a Pakistani submarine, external.

However, if verified, the sinking of the Iranian warship would mark the first instance since 1945 in which an American submarine has sunk an enemy vessel in this manner.

Later, Dan Caine, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, seems to elucidate Hegseth’s statement in the same briefing when he remarked that the attack that occurred was the first instance since 1945 in which an American submarine has sunk an enemy combatant vessel.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has released a footage capturing the exact moment a US torpedo hit an Iranian naval vessel in the Indian Ocean.

