PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 30M subscribers, he remains most-followed world leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel now has more than 30 million subscribers, a milestone which further cements his position as the most-followed world leader on the platform. PM Modi has thrice as many subscribers as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and more than four times as many as the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, respectively. (PTI)

The prime minister has over seven times as many subscribers as US President Donald Trump, which highlights the scale of his global and digital outreach.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has the second-highest number of subscribers, yet his numbers are only about one-fourth of PM Modi's.

