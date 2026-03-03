PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 30M subscribers, he remains most-followed world leader
The prime minister has over seven times as many subscribers as US President Donald Trump, which highlights the scale of his global and digital outreach.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel now has more than 30 million subscribers, a milestone which further cements his position as the most-followed world leader on the platform.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has the second-highest number of subscribers, yet his numbers are only about one-fourth of PM Modi's.
In India, PM Modi has thrice as many subscribers as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and more than four times as many as the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, respectively.
Last week, PM Modi became the first world leader and politician to cross the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram. He has twice as many followers on the social media platform as Trump.
The total number of followers of the next five major global leaders is lower than PM Modi's individual follower count.
As of December 2025, PM Modi held the highest approval rating among select world leaders. According to Statista, PM Modi has an approval rating of 70 per cent, coming on top in the list among other global leaders.
According to the latest data released by a US-based business intelligence firm, Morning Consult, PM Modi ranked first with a 67 per cent approval rating.
The intelligence firm's finding was based on data collected from February 2 to February 8, 2026.
