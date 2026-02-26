PM Modi scripts history, becomes first world leader to cross 100 million followers on Instagram

In essence, the total number of followers of the next five major global leaders is lower than PM Modi's individual follower count.

PM Modi has twice as many Instagram followers as US President Donald Trump.

The prime minister joined the Meta-owned platform in 2014, and his account has evolved as one of the most engaging digital spaces among world leaders over the past decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday became the first world leader and politician to cross the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram.

Trump holds the second spot with 43.2 million followers, followed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, with 15 million. Brazilian President comes in fourth with 14.4 million followers, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan follows with 11.6 million. Lastly, Argentine President Javier Milei has 6.4 million followers.

The data reflects PM Modi's global outreach and appeal among youth worldwide.

Within India as well, the gap in the number of followers between the prime minister and other politicians is massive.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath stands in the second spot with 16.1 million followers, miles behind PM Modi's count. Congress MP and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stands at the third spot with around 12.6 million followers.

PM Modi most popular world leader As of December 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the highest approval rating among select world leaders. According to Statista, PM Modi has an approval rating of 70 per cent, coming on top in the list among other global leaders.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ranked second with a 63 per cent approval rating, and Argentina's Javier Milei stood at the third spot with 60 per cent.

US President Donald Trump ranked 11th with a 43 per cent approval rating, according to Statista.

According to the latest data released by a US-based business intelligence firm, Morning Consult, PM Modi ranked first with a 67 per cent approval rating.

The intelligence firm's finding was based on data collected from February 2 to February 8, 2026.

Czech Republic's Andrej Babis held the second rank with a 59 per cent rating. Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi ranked fifth with 56 per cent, while US President Donald Trump ranked 11th with a 40 per cent approval rating.

According to Morning Consult's 2025 data, PM Modi had topped the global list of 'Democratic Leader Approval Ratings' with a 75 per cent approval score, followed by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at 59 per cent.

Trump, meanwhile, had ranked eighth with an approval rating under 45 per cent.