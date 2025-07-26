PM Narendra Modi tops ‘Democratic Leader Approval Ratings’, Donald Trump not in top 5: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the latest global list of ‘Democratic Leader Approval Ratings’ with a 75% approval score, according to data released by US-based business intelligence firm Morning Consult. PM Narendra Modi was followed by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at 59%. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during celebrations at the BJP headquarters after the party won the Delhi assembly election, (PTI file)

Interestingly, US President Donald Trump is not in the top five and ranked eighth with under 45% approval.

The latest Global Leader Approval Rating was conducted between 4 and 10 July 2025. Morning Consult used a rolling seven-day average of adult opinions across the countries surveyed, it said.

Morning Consult is a US-based business intelligence and data analytics company. Morning Consult survey measures the public approval ratings of world leaders, particularly those of democratic countries, based on daily interviews with thousands of people across different nations.

The survey found that three out of every four people surveyed had a positive view of Modi as a democratic leader. While a smaller section — 18% — didn’t feel the same way, about 7% were unsure or didn’t have a clear opinion.

Modi was re-elected for a third term as India’s prime minister in May 2024.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ranked 2nd

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung emerged as the second-most popular democratic leader in the world, with 59% of those surveyed giving him a thumbs-up. While 29% disapproved of his leadership, around 13% were unsure. That he secured the second spot is particularly notable, given that he has only been in office for about a month.

US President Donald Trump secures 8th spot

US President Donald Trump, who returned to power with a strong mandate last year, came in at number eight. Only 44% of participants approved of his leadership, a relatively low number given his recent election win. Observers believe some of his policy moves, including trade tariffs and domestic decisions, may have dented his popularity.

Here's the full list:

Rank Leader Country Approval No Opinion Disapproval 1 Narendra Modi India 75% 7% 18% 2 Lee Jae-myung South Korea 59% 13% 29% 3 Javier Milei Argentina 57% 6% 37% 4 Mark Carney Canada 56% 13% 31% 5 Anthony Albanese Australia 54% 11% 35% 6 Claudia Sheinbaum Mexico 53% 7% 40% 7 Karin Keller-Sutter Switzerland 48% 24% 28% 8 Donald Trump United States 44% 6% 50% 9 Donald Tusk Poland 41% 10% 49% 10 Giorgia Meloni Italy 40% 6% 54% View All Prev Next

How BJP leaders reacted:

Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a post celebrating PM Narendra Modi’s position as the world’s most trusted and highest-rated global leader.

“Loved by over a billion Indians and respected by millions across the globe, PM Narendra Modi tops the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Tracker once again — the highest-rated and most trusted leader worldwide. Strong leadership. Global respect. Bharat is in safe hands," Amit Malviya wrote on X.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal also posted the list of leaders, hailing the Indian prime minister.

“Once again, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji tops the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Tracker, emerging as the world’s most trusted and highest-rated leader. Backed by over a billion Indians. Admired across continents. His strong, decisive leadership ensures Bharat’s rise and the world’s respect,” Sarbananda Sonowal posted on X.