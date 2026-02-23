Making money on Instagram or YouTube? What content creators must report to the IRS

As social media content creation evolves into a serious income stream, many influencers are discovering that online earnings come with real tax obligations. According to reporting by USA Today, creators who earn money through platforms like Instagram and YouTube must follow the same tax rules as other self-employed workers. Tax experts say most influencers function as independent contractors rather than employees. (Getty Images via AFP)

Tax experts say most influencers function as independent contractors rather than employees. That means taxes are not withheld automatically from payments.

“Being self-employed introduces complexity compared to reporting W-2 income as an employee,” Richard Pianoforte, managing director of tax at Fiduciary Trust International, told USA Today. He noted that while deductions may be available, valuing non-cash compensation can be challenging.

In addition to regular income taxes, self-employed creators must pay a 15.3% self-employment tax covering Social Security and Medicare.

What counts as taxable income Influencer income extends beyond direct payments.

Experts say creators must report:

Sponsored posts and brand partnerships

Advertising revenue from platforms

Affiliate earnings

Free products or promotional items, reported at fair market value

Barter exchanges, such as services traded for goods or stays Hannah Cole, an IRS-enrolled agent, told USA Today that barter transactions are taxable: if services are exchanged for goods, the value received must be reported as income.

Creators who earn $600 or more from a brand or platform typically receive Form 1099-NEC. However, all income must be reported, even if no form is issued.

Quarterly payments and filing requirements The US tax system operates on a pay-as-you-go basis. Influencers expecting to owe $1,000 or more generally must make quarterly estimated payments. Annual returns are due April 15.

State tax obligations may also apply if creators earn income from companies based in other states.

Deductions creators may claim Being self-employed also allows legitimate business deductions. Eligible expenses may include equipment, lighting, internet and phone costs, and home office space. Certain purchases used exclusively for content production — such as costumes or on-camera makeup — may also qualify.

Tax professionals advise influencers to maintain detailed records and understand reporting rules.