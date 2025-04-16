Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kidnapped US Pastor Josh Sullivan rescued after ‘high-intensity’ shootout kills 3 abductors in South Africa

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 16, 2025 04:32 PM IST

US Pastor Josh Sullivan, who was kidnapped in South Africa by armed men during a church service last week, has been rescued after a “high-intensity shoot-out”.

US Pastor Josh Sullivan, who was kidnapped in South Africa by armed men during a church service last week, has been rescued after a “high-intensity shoot-out” that claimed three lives, confirmed officials.

Josh Sullivan was rescued after “verified intelligence wherein a coordinated team moved swiftly to the identified location,” Hawks said in a statement on Wednesday morning.(X@seanfeucht)
Josh Sullivan was rescued after “verified intelligence wherein a coordinated team moved swiftly to the identified location,” Hawks said in a statement on Wednesday morning.(X@seanfeucht)

On Tuesday night, Sullivan, 45, was rescued unharmed in the Eastern Cape township of Gqeberha.

The abductors, who are thought to have been aware of the family's whereabouts, were not immediately identified. The incident comes at a time when South Africa is witnessing a sharp rise in kidnappings for ransom.

Following Sullivan's kidnapping, South Africa's elite police force, known as the Hawks, stepped in after kidnappers demanded a ransom.

Here's how police recued Josh Sullivan

Sullivan was rescued after “verified intelligence wherein a coordinated team… moved swiftly to the identified location,” Hawks said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Avele Fumba stated the accused tried to escape inside a car while shooting as the police drew closer to the residence, BBC reported.

“The officers responded with tactical precision, leading to a high-intensity shootout in which three unidentified suspects were fatally wounded,” Fumba stated.

Sullivan was “immediately assessed by medical personnel” after being found "unharmed” in the car. According to officials, he is in "excellent condition."

“As investigations continue, we respectfully request privacy for the victim and his family as they navigate this period of recovery,” the statement added.

Also Read: Oklahoma City bombing in pics as wounds still exist 30 years after bloodiest domestic attack on US soil

Josh Sullivan shifted to South Africa in 2018

Friends and family of Sullivan had fervently pleaded for his safe return since he was kidnapped.

Speaking to local website TimesLIVE, Sullivan family spokesman Jeremy Hall said he was kidnapped from the church where his wife and kids were present.

Sullivan characterizes himself as “a church planting missionary” on his own website.

He relocated to South Africa in 2018 with his spouse and kids in order to start a church for Xhosa speaking people.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Kidnapped US Pastor Josh Sullivan rescued after ‘high-intensity’ shootout kills 3 abductors in South Africa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On