Kimber Mills shooting update: Who is suspect Steven Tyler Whitehead? Details emerge

Kimber Mills, an 18-year-old cheerleader at Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Alabama, was shot in the head at a bonfire event in a wooded hangout spot in the town on Sunday. While she remains critical at the hospital, with her family planning to take of life support, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the suspect as 27-year-old Steven Tyler Whitehead. Steven Tyler Whitehead (L) and Kimber Mils (R).(@rolltiderissa and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff's office announced that Whitehead now faces three counts of attempted murder charges for shooting Mills and three other victims: "a 21-year-old male and an 18-year-old male," as well as a 20-year-old female, per the police. He is lodged at the Jefferson County Jail, and his bond has been set at $180,000.

As of now, he has only been charged with attempted murder. However, once Kimber Mills is taken off life support, the charges will likely be upgraded to murder.

According to reports, Whitehead stormed the wooded bonfire area located on the 900 block of Highway 75 North in Pinson. Per the New York Post, locals refer to the spot as 'The Pit.'

Police said that Whitehead stormed into the area at around midnight on Sunday and shot four people. While police rescued three of the victims, the 20-year-old female had already been taken to the hospital.

Kimber Mills Health Update: Latest On Her Condition

Kimber Mills was undergoing treatment at the University of Alabama Hospital and has been placed on life support. On Tuesday, her family announced that they have decided to take her off life support as her condition has not shown any improvement.

Family members announced on social media that Kimber Mills will have her Honor Walk - transportation from life support to the organ donation center at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. After that, she will go to surgery for organ donation.

“She is giving the greatest gift of all today - life,” Morgan Metz, one of Mills' cousins, posted on Facebook. “She was a blessing and now she gets to bless others.”