Orionid meteor shower: When and where to watch the celestial phenomenon across US

The nights of October 20 and 21 are going to be important for all stargazers in the US. That is because the peak of the Orionid meteor shower is going to take place on these dates. Expected to be a spectacular show tonight, the phenomenon takes place every 75 years. This year, the peak of the meteor shower is happening on a new moon night, when the night will be the darkest, serving as the perfect backdrop for the meteor shower, according to Marca. Orionid meteor shower: Where and when to watch the celestial phenomenon across US(Unsplash)

When and where can you watch it?

While the phenomenon usually begins in October and lasts till mid-November, the peak of the meteor shower will be on October 20 and 21. That is, while one might spot meteors between October to mid-November, on October 20 and 21, the Orionid meteors will be visible clearly. If you are in the United States of America, the best time to look for meteors in the sky is around 1 a.m. It is expected that the meteors will appear at this time and will be visible at places until dawn. The weather is a key factor here, and everything will go smoothly if the weather conditions remain fine.

To witness this phenomenon, get away from the buzzing city lights and look for places away from the busy towns. You do not need any equipment, like a telescope or binoculars, to watch the meteors; just grab a blanket and lie down in the grass. Meteors can cross anytime in the night sky, and if you are away from the pollution under clear skies, your experience will be the best.

What is the Orionid meteor shower?

The Orionid meteors are created by Halley's comet. The comet travels through every 75 years, and when it passes by the Earth, it leaves behind a stream of debris and dust. Each year, the Earth passes through this debris, and the dust hits the Earth’s atmosphere with speed, causing the air to leave a stream of hot air and glow brightly. This leaves a stream of glowing light, causing it to look like a shooting star.

The meteors are named as Orionids, as all meteors come from the constellation of Orion. The Orion constellation can be seen in the southern sky and consists of three bright stars forming a belt. During its peak, the Orionid meteor shower might produce between 10 to 20 meteors per hour. These meteors travel at an average speed of 66 km per hour and leave a long trail of light.

FAQs

How long does the Orionid meteor shower last?

The Orionid meteor shower will last from October 02 to November 07.

How many meteors are there in the Orionids?

The Orionid meteor shower can produce up to 20 meteors per hour.

Which is the rarest meteor?

Stony-irons are the rarest meteor.