Draconid meteor shower 2025: Where and how to watch bright shooting stars

The Draconid meteor shower is all set to brighten the sky this October. According to NASA, the Draconids will begin on Monday, October 6 and end on Friday, October 10, 2025. Draconid meteor shower 2025: Date, tips to watch the bright shooting stars this month(Representative image/Unsplash)

This meteor owes its origin to the debris left behind by the comet 21P Giacobini-Zinner. When the Earth passes through the comet’s trail, very small particles burn in the atmosphere, which causes bright lines in the sky or shooting stars, as per USA Today.

Peak night and the supermoon challenge

This year’s show might be tougher to see because of the supermoon on October 6. The moon will be up to 30 per cent brighter and 14 per cent larger than usual, which will make the faint meteors hard to see. While the moonlight will wash out the faintest meteors, the brighter ones will still be visible, especially in darker areas away from city lights.

The peak of the Draconid meteor shower is on Wednesday, October 8. As per Forbes, the moon will be 96 per cent illuminated on that night, making faint meteor lines harder to see.

Draconid meteor shower: Best time and place to watch

The best time to watch the Draconids is during the evening hours, just after sunset. The meteors appear to come from the Draco constellation, which is located in the northern sky. People in the Northern Hemisphere, including the United States, Europe, and parts of Asia, will have the best view.

Draconid meteor shower: How to watch the celestial event

The good news is you do not need any special equipment, like telescopes or binoculars, to watch the event. NASA recommends finding a dark, open area away from light pollution, letting your eyes adjust to the darkness for 20 to 30 minutes. Do not check your phone or use flashlights, as bright light will reduce your night vision.

To be comfortable while stargazing, bring a blanket, reclining chair or sleeping bag and dress accordingly for the cool October weather.

More meteor showers to come

If cloudy skies or moonlight get in the way, do not worry, more meteor showers are coming. The Orionids, Leonids and Ursids later in 2025 will be better to watch when the moon is dimmer.

Even with the supermoon, the Draconid meteor shower is a great chance to look up, relax and enjoy the beauty of the universe, no telescope required.

FAQs:

Q1. What causes the Draconid meteor shower?

A1. It happens when Earth passes through debris left by Comet 21P Giacobini-Zinner.

Q2. Can the moonlight affect visibility of meteors?

A2. Yes, moonlight can fade faint meteors, but brighter ones can still be seen in dark areas.

Q3. Where can I see the Draconid meteor shower clearly?

A3. The best view is from places far from city lights with dark and clear skies.