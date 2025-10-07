Sidelined 2: Intercepted release date: Noah Beck and Siena Agudong to return. Where to watch?

It is official - Sidelined 2: Intercepted is hitting Tubi this Thanksgiving. The streamer confirmed to Teen Vogue that the sequel to Sidelined: The QB and Me will premiere on November 27, 2025, bringing Noah Beck and Siena Agudong back to lead the YA romance once again. The first Sidelined movie, based on Tay Marley’s Wattpad hit The QB Bad Boy and Me, became a breakout success for Tubi’s young audience. The sequel to Sidelined: The QB and Me will premiere on November 27, 2025, bringing Noah Beck and Siena Agudong back to lead.(Instagram/Noah Beck)

Now, Sidelined 2: Intercepted picks up right where it left off, following star quarterback Drayton and dancer Dallas as their lives start to pull in different directions.

Also read: From Jenna Ortega's almost-naked look to Owen Cooper making history: Highlights from 2025 Emmys

Sidelined 2: Intercepted- A new chapter for Drayton and Dallas

According to Teen Vogue, the sequel centers on Drayton - played again by Noah Beck - as he struggles to find his footing after a crushing setback threatens his future. Dallas, portrayed by Siena Agudong, is chasing her dance ambitions but starts to question what she truly wants.

“As their high school relationship begins to unravel under the pressures of distance and self-discovery, they’ll learn that the bravest versions of themselves emerge when they let life redirect them,” the official synopsis reads.

The story moves beyond teenage romance and into something more real - figuring out identity, ambition, and the cost of growing up.

Also read: 'Cancel Netflix' calls erupt over alleged Gavin Newsom donation, Colbert deal claims

Sidelined 2: Intercepted - Returning cast and new faces

The film brings back James Van Der Beek and Drew Ray Tanner, while introducing new additions like Roan Curtis and Charlie Gillespie. Gillespie joins as Skylar, a CalArts senior and musician who plays a key role in Dallas’s changing world.

Teen Vogue reveals that director Justin Wu will helm the sequel, with Crystal Ferreiro writing the script. Both Noah Beck and Siena Agudong have also stepped into executive producer roles this time around, expanding their creative input.

Alongside the movie, Tubi plans to stream the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Thanksgiving face-off in 4K - letting fans catch both their favorite football game and a love story built around the same spirit.

FAQs:

When does Sidelined 2: Intercepted premiere on Tubi?

The movie drops on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2025.

Who stars in the sequel?

Noah Beck and Siena Agudong return as Drayton and Dallas.

Who is directing Sidelined 2: Intercepted?

Justin Wu returns to direct the sequel.

Is Sidelined 2 based on a book?

Yes, it’s inspired by Tay Marley’s Wattpad story The QB Bad Boy and Me.

Who else is in the cast?

James Van Der Beek, Drew Ray Tanner, Roan Curtis, and Charlie Gillespie join the lineup.