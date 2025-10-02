OnlyFans star Sophie Rain breaks silence on romance rumors with Shaquille O'Neal: ‘Big fan of Shaq but…’

OnlyFans star Sophie Rain has firmly denied rumors suggesting a romantic link between her and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. The speculation started after O'Neal was seen attending her 21st birthday party in Las Vegas. Rain, who recently claimed that she earns $4million a month from the platform, has addressed the romance rumors after being photographed sitting on O'Neal's lap following his DJ set in Las Vegas last month, as reported by the Daily Mail. OnlyFans star Sophie Rain denies romance rumors with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.(X/@sophieraiin)

Also Read: Sophie Rain reveals she earned $82 million from OnlyFans in just 18 months: ‘Made more than LeBron’

Sophie Rain expresses ‘shock’ over romance rumors with Shaq

Rain, who has 8 million followers on Instagram and nearly 13 million followers on TikTok, said, “I am a big fan of Shaq. But there's nothing going on between us and there was no funny business at the party,” as per Daily Mail.

She also clarified that the two “didn't hook up. I really look up to him and his dating life is none of my business. I wish him the best.” The OnlyFans sensation continued, “I don't mind dating older men, so I don't get why that's such an issue for people. But this is besides the point because, as everyone already knows, I am saving myself for my future husband.”

Also Read: Sophie Rain donates $1M to MrBeast's Team Water; now among top 10 contributors

Sophie Rain makes major personal life revelation

Following clarification on romance rumors with Shaq, Rain made a major revelation as she confirmed, she is “not having sex with anyone” and is currently “very much single right now.” She added, “Rest assured, I am still a virgin.”

The 21-year-old's response comes soon after Shaq's comment on the romance rumors in the past 48 hours. Following internet personality Noah Glenn Carter's claims that the two are dating, the NBA player wrote, “I don't date that young but I will date your mom and give you a brother," in under his video, as per Daily Mail.

He added, “I was DJing at Encore Beach Club, she came to the party dummy. Stop trying to create rumors, don't make me slap you dude.”