Sophie Rain reveals she earned $82 million from OnlyFans in just 18 months: ‘Made more than LeBron’

Sophie Rain earned a jaw-dropping $82 million through adult content in just 18 months, the OnlyFans star revealed in a chat with blogger David Dobrik on YouTube. The 20-year-old casually explained that she made nearly the same amount as NBA star LeBron James’ 2024 salary, according to a Where is the Buzz report. Sophie Rain earned over $82 million from OnlyFans.(Instagram/@sophieraiin)

Sophie Rain recently appeared in a vlog with YouTuber David Dobrik, where the latter asked the adult content star if the February statement regarding her income was true. “That was all true. No one believes me, but it is very true,” she said.

She also allowed David Dobrik to catch a glimpse of the dashboard of her OnlyFans account. “She has made $82 million in the last year and a half,” exclaimed Dobrik as he displayed Sophie Rain’s OnlyFans dashboard to the camera for the fans.

In February, Sophie Rain announced on X that she made over $50 million from adult content on OnlyFans. “Halfway to $100m, thank you all so much,” the 20-year-old internet personality had written.

Sophie Rain made only $13 million less than LeBron James

As the discussion went on, Sophie Rain confessed that she was always “paranoid” and “nervous” because nothing in life is permanent. “All of this could disappear tomorrow,” she added.

Dobrik quickly interrupted her and said, “Okay. $82 million doesn't disappear tomorrow.” While the YouTuber was still trying to process her massive earnings, one of his friends explained that Rain made “​​$28,472" per hour.

Going by the OnlyFans dashboard, Dobrik discovered that the 20-year-old earned “$3.4 million” in July. “I almost made more than LeBron last year. He made 56 million. I made 43,” Rain added with a smile.

FAQs:

How old is Sophie Rain?

Sophie Rain is 20 years old.

What does Sophie Rain do?

Sophie Rain makes adult content on OnlyFans.

How much money did Sophie Rain make through adult content?

Sophie Rain has earned a jaw-dropping $82 million through adult content.