OnlyFans model Marie Temara name-drops NBA legends who slid into her DMs: ‘I was flattered’

OnlyFans model Marie Temara, who claims to be 7-foot-tall, said basketball icons Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Durant have reached out to her online, reported DailyMail. The social media star, who has over 3 million Instagram followers, revealed that the two NBA legends were among several celebrities who have messaged her since she rose to fame. Marie Temara reveals NBA stars slid into her DM's(Instagram/marietemara)

Temara, according to DailyMail, said that Kevin Durant asked her how tall she was while O’Neal DM’d her multiple times. She told the publication, “I was flattered by them approaching me and thought it was kind of cool, these are the NBA players I idolized growing up.”

Despite her claim of being 7-foot-tall, fans have speculated that she is closer to 6ft 3 inches, and that she has previously faced accusations of exaggerating her height.

Celebrity attention beyond basketball

The DailyMail report added that Temara also claimed rapper Lil Jon reached out after mistakenly thinking a dunking video was hers. “It was actually my brother. I was just excited he’d even seen my videos and found them funny,” said Temara, who also creates skits, pranks, and other videos.

Another Daily Record report stated that Temara earns a staggering $10 million from her content, which showcases challenges of being tall, like bumping her head on door frames and squeezing into small cars.

Family of giants and future mega-mansion

Troy (27) and Shane (29), Marie’s two younger brothers, are likewise remarkably 6’ 10” and 6’ 9”, respectively. The family has amassed a sizable online following. According to the Daily Record report, Troy makes $50,000 a year creating content, while Shane makes $100,000.

The report added that the Temaras are now constructing a £10 million ($13 million) mansion with 25-foot ceilings and 12-foot doors. Temara remarked that they are going above and beyond to make their home comfortable.

She was quoted that they all had to frequently duck and crouch in their existing homes due to the typical 8-foot ceilings.

From accounting to OnlyFans success

In 2021, Temara quit her $100,000-a-year accounting job to work for OnlyFans, earning $147k in her first month. She now makes $10 million a year, which she uses to purchase a home for her parents and assist them in retiring. She remarked, "We didn't have much growing up." Despite their best efforts, my parents were never able to afford to expand the house. I can now give them what they are due, Daily Record reported.

